Charity Coalition’s 5th Anniversary - Making a Difference

The Clearwater Community Volunteers Center Hosts Events for nonprofits.

Non-profits are the game changers for the Tampa Bay area.” — Clemence Chevrot, event organizer

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, US, September 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Tampa Bay Charity Coalition will celebrate 5 years of service on September 14th. Over 100 charities will be hosted by the Church of Scientology FSO at the historic Fort Harrison.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Police Athletic League Drum Line and a Groupo Folklorico Mahetzi featuring Mexican dances will open the event.

“We like coming to the Fort Harrison" said the founder of Groupo Folklorico Mahetzi, Mere Serrano. “It is good for the youth to see and meet the other charity members. Everybody in the coalition is sharing their skills to help others. It gives me hope for their future to see what we can do together.”

The Coalition will present two sets of awards. The Smile Maker Award is for youth who made a difference in their communities. Depending on the number of volunteer hours, adults are eligible for bronze, silver, gold or diamond Making the Difference Award.

“The crime rate for the Tampa Bay area has been lowering over the past few years,” said Clemence Chevrot, the event organizer. “Four of Safewise’s list of the 50 safest cities in Florida, are in Tampa Bay and one is in the top 10. Charities are a key element to that decrease. Non-profits are the game changers for the Tampa Bay area.”

If you would like to nominate a youth or an adult for the awards, please contact Clemence Chevrot at clemence@cos.flag.org. Please RSVP online at www.eventbrite.com/e/charity-coalition-5th-anniversary-celebration-tickets-69931955361.



About the Tampa Bay Charity Coalition:

There are now over 250 charities that are members of the Tampa Bay coalition. They regularly meet and share resources for the benefit of the community. Group members foster human rights, address homelessness and raise awareness on important issues. They also provide opportunities and benefits for youth and adults.



About the Church of Scientology:

Scientology was founded by humanitarian and philosopher, L. Ron Hubbard. The first Church of Scientology was formed in the US in 1954. There are now more than 11,000 churches, missions and affiliated groups, in 165 nations. Scientologists are optimistic about life and believe there is hope for a saner world and better civilization. The Church of Scientology spearheads humanitarian programs, such as anti-drug campaigns, human rights campaigns and global education programs. To learn more, visit www.scientology.org.

The Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization sponsors over 60 community events for qualifying non-profits every year.



