Noteworthy Ladies to Strut the Catwalk for a Cause at the Fashions with Flair Fashion Show

On September 21st, the Clearwater Community Volunteers will hold their 16th annual Fashion with Flair Fashion Show at the Historic Fort Harrison in downtown Clearwater. All funds raised will benefit the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Police Alethic League.

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, US, September 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On 21 September 2019, the Clearwater Community Volunteers will host their 16th Annual Fashions with Flair Fashion Show in the auditorium of the historic Fort Harrison in downtown Clearwater. The event starts at 12pm and tickets are $50. All funds raised will benefit the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Police Alethic League. The show will feature fashions from Pippa Pelure Fashion Boutique.

Modeling the fashions are women of note in the Tampa Bay social and philanthropic scene. Models this year include: Margaret Word-Burnside, of Tampa Bay Magazine; Joann Lentino, Pinellas County School Board member; Carolyn Secor, local attorney; Kathleen Peters, Pinellas County Commissioner; and Kendall Kirkham, co-host of “Great Day Live” on WTSP-TV.

“The PAL Center sits in a rough neighborhood of Pinellas County – there are no playgrounds and nowhere safe for kids to go after school,” said Joanie Sigal, chair of the event. “PAL provides a place for kids to improve their academics, learn sports and get a hot meal if they need one. It is an honor to help them.”

In addition to the fashion show and a buffet luncheon created by gold-medal winning chefs, the event includes a huge silent auction including celebrity items, jewelry, baked goods, fine art, dinners at prestigious restaurants and many valuable gift certificates.

“This is one of the biggest silent auctions in Tampa Bay with many unique items you won’t find anywhere else”, said Daniela Nessen, deputy chairwoman of the event. “There is something for everyone.”

Over the past 15 years, the luncheon has raised some $200,000 to benefit local children’s charities such as the Boys and Girls Club; the Children’s Home Network; Pinellas PAL and Winter Wonderland. Tickets can be purchased directly from the Clearwater Community Volunteers at www.clearwatercommunityvolunteers.org.

Spurred into action by the precept “Love and Help Children” from L. Ron Hubbard’s The Way to Happiness, the Clearwater Community Volunteers have organized large-scale community events and fundraisers for over 26 years to provide community events for families to enjoy, as well as raising funds to assist underprivileged children in Pinellas County.

To find out how you can get your own tickets for the Fashions with Flair Fashion Show, please call (727) 316-5309 or email ccvcenter@ccvfl.org.



About the Clearwater Community Volunteers:

The Clearwater Community Volunteers have over 26 years of community service under their belt with over 150,000 families and children helped since their founding in 1992. Sponsored by the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization, they stay true to their reputation of helping others with their community center located on the corner of Fort Harrison Avenue and Drew Street in downtown Clearwater.



