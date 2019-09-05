Gazprom Neft develops new oil production centre in Eastern Siberia

Gazprom Neft has begun drilling wells at one of Russia’s largest oil and gas condensate fields — the Chayandinskoye, with proactive pilot development scheduled to start in Q4 2019.

Gazprom Neft is developing the Chayandinskoye oil-rim deposit under an operatorship agreement with Gazprom Dobycha Noyabrsk LLC. A production well built by Gazprom Neft will be used initially for core and downhole sampling, among other things, and a range of geo-physical investigations undertaken, allowing key technological and geological metrics to be clarified prior to full development starting. The well has a total projected length of more than four kilometres, with the horizontal shaft running to about 1.5 kilometres.

Gazprom Neft will be putting several gas wells into operation as part of active pilot development at this asset. The natural gas produced through these will be sent to the 17.5 MW electricity station at the Chayandinskoye oilfield, providing electricity for all equipment and production facilities at the field, as well as the residential complex. Preparations for launching the station are currently underway.

Full-scale development of the Chayandinskoye oil-rim deposit is expected to start in 4Q 2021. Peak production is expected to reach 2.9 million tonnes of oil equivalent (mtoe). Project development envisages the expansion of existing oil processing facilities and the construction of a pressure pipeline to feed oil into the East Siberia Pacific Ocean (ESPO) pipeline system. Gazprom Neft will also build a compressor station and pipeline to transport associated petroleum gas (APG) to existing gas infrastructure facilities at the Chayandinskoye field, with hydrocarbons subsequently feeding into the Power of Siberia pipeline. The compressor station is expected to go into operation in 2022.

«One of the key areas in Gazprom Neft’s development strategy is engaging in oil-rim development, including at fields belonging to our parent company. We have both the latest technologies and extensive competencies, as well as valuable experience in developing complex reserves like these. All of which will work to our advantage in developing the oil element at one of Russia’s biggest oil and gas condensate fields — the Chayandinskoye. Going forward it — together with our other assets in this part of Russia — will become the centrepiece in Gazprom Neft’s new oil production cluster in Eastern Siberia.» Alexander Dyukov CEO and Chairman of the Management Board, Gazprom Neft