Global Interactive Display Market Nears $17 Billion by 2027 - Key Players are Distinguishing their Product Offerings Through User-Friendly Value Propositions

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Interactive Display Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global interactive display market set to hit the market value of US$ 16.8 Bn in 2027 and expected to witness significant CAGR of 7.9% throughout the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.



Interactive displays are becoming increasingly prevalent in urban areas with growing commercialization trend. Rapid penetration of such technology credited to advances in display and projection technologies and input methods that offers several types of interaction mechanism. Interactive touchscreens revolutionized the smartphones' and tablets' applications with the ability to simplify navigation and share information instantly.



Several market players offer complete interactive displays solution for transportation, retail, education, and other several end-use verticals. The technology enables to experience new ways to engage retail shoppers, drive employee productivity, and accelerate student learning. Interactive software applications turn the displays into innovation spaces. With the application of such software users quickly access and edit productivity applications, web resources and digital files such as text, video, and audio among others.



The overall interactive display market is segmented based on product type, panel size, and industry vertical. Interactive kiosks segment accounted as the largest segment in the overall interactive display market. Informative kiosks are free-standing structures used to inform individuals and groups of related events. Information is also frequently presented in an interactive or passive form. Interactive kiosks allow the viewers to choose the information they wish to know, while the passive kiosks present pre-determined information.



North America was the largest market for interactive display in 2018, chiefly due to the early adoption of advanced technology across multiple industrial verticals. Further, the Asia Pacific market initiated to grow with rapid pace in interactive display market chiefly due to rapidly growing end-use industries.



Competitive Insights



Major players in the interactive display market include Leyard Optoelectronic, LG Display, Panasonic Corporation, Sharp Corporation, Hitachi, Ltd., VESTEL, Samsung, Horizon Display, NEC Corporation, ViewSonic Corporation, ELO Touch Solutions, GestureTek and Crystal Display Systems Ltd. among others.



Interactive display manufacturers are espousing several strategies to sustain in the fragmented market environment. Key players of the market are aiming at interactive technological advancements as well as distinguishing their product offerings through user-friendly value propositions.



For instance, in July 2019, LG Display introduced OLED technology in interactive window installation. Similarly, in May 2017, Panasonic Corporation introduced whiteboard technology with the latest interactive 4K touch screens that enable affordable and effective communication for government, business, and other corporate activities.



Key Topics Covered



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Global Interactive Display Market Snapshot, 2018 & 2027

2.2. Global Interactive Display Market, by Product Type, 2018 (US$ Bn)

2.3. Global Interactive Display Market, by Panel Size, 2018 (US$ Bn)

2.4. Global Interactive Display Market, by Industry Vertical, 2018 (US$ Bn)

2.5. Global Interactive Display Market, by Geography, 2018 (US$ Bn)



3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Overview

3.1.1. Global Interactive Display Market Value, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Bn)

3.2. Market Inclination Insights

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Drivers

3.3.2. Market Restraint

3.4. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2018

3.5. Market Positioning of Key Interactive Display Market Players, 2018

3.5.1. Major Strategies Adopted by Leading Companies



4. Global Interactive Display Market, by Product Type, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Bn)

4.1. Overview

4.2. Interactive Table

4.3. Interactive Kiosks

4.4. Interactive Monitoring

4.5. Interactive Whiteboard

4.6. Interactive Video Wall



5. Global Interactive Display Market, by Panel Size, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Bn)

5.1. Overview

5.2. 17 to 35

5.3. 35 to 65

5.4. 65 and Above



6. Global Interactive Display Market, by Industry Vertical, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Bn)

6.1. Overview

6.2. Education

6.3. Healthcare

6.4. Retail & Hospitality

6.5. Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

6.6. Automotive

6.7. Transportation

6.8. Entertainment

6.9. Government

6.10. Industrial

6.11. Others



7. North America Interactive Display Market Analysis, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Bn)



8. Europe Interactive Display Market Analysis, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Bn)



9. Asia-Pacific Interactive Display Market Analysis, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Bn)



10. Rest of the World Interactive Display Market Analysis, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Bn)



11. Company Profiles

11.1. Leyard Optoelectronic

11.2. LG Display

11.3. Panasonic Corporation

11.4. Sharp Corporation

11.5. Hitachi Ltd.

11.6. VESTEL

11.7. Samsung

11.8. Horizon Display

11.9. NEC Corporation

11.10. ViewSonic Corporation

11.11. ELO Touch Solution

11.12. GestureTek

11.13. Crystal Display Systems Ltd.



