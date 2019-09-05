Television Talk Show Host Wendy Williams joins LE&RN Honorary Board

Wendy Williams, photo credit: www.thejamesbarnes.com

Celebrity Ambassador will advocate for those with lymphedema (LE) and lymphatic diseases (LD)

I knew immediately that together we could raise awareness, so that millions of Americans can find the professional help they need to treat lymphedema and lymphatic diseases.” — Wendy Williams

NEW YORK, NY, USA, September 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Lymphatic Education & Research Network ( LE&RN ) has announced that television talk show host Wendy Williams has joined LE&RN’s Honorary Board and has begun serving as a LE&RN Celebrity Ambassador.Wendy just recently went public with her lymphedema diagnosis, sharing a photo on Instagram with fans of herself getting treatment and making time to discuss the disease on The Wendy Williams Show . In September, LE&RN President & CEO William Repicci will attend a taping The Dr. Oz Show with Wendy as she begins her role as a LE&RN Celebrity Ambassador.“So much of what we battle in our fight against LE and LD is lack of awareness,” said William Repicci. “Wendy brings to this movement an incredible following and platform that can be used to reach those who may never have heard of LE or LD. We are thrilled to welcome Wendy on board and are excited to see all the ways her involvement will advance our mission.”"I recently learned that I suffer from lymphedema (LE),” said Wendy. “I also learned that up to 10 million Americans have this disease. When I discovered LE&RN, I knew immediately that together we could use our platforms to raise awareness of its causes, as well as all of the research available, so that millions of Americans can find the professional help they need to treat the disease.”About LE&RNFounded in 1998, the Lymphatic Education & Research Network (formerly LRF) is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization whose mission is to fight lymphatic disease and lymphedema through education, research and advocacy. LE&RN provides valuable educational resources for the millions of people who suffer from lymphedema and lymphatic disease. LE&RN fosters and supports research that can deepen the medical community's understanding of the lymphatic system. For more information about lymphatic diseases or the Lymphatic Education & Research Network, please visit www.LymphaticNetwork.org or call (516) 625-9675.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.