"More than a Job" Forbes features Fiedler's Working Journal...

Michael J. Fiedler's 'Working Journal' with his limited edition Visconti Romanica

Why A Job Is More Than A Job: Michael J. Fiedler's 'Working Journal” — Nancy Olson

AVON, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- September 5th, 2019: After a successful launch for his first book 'Working Journal' at the Washington D.C. Pen Show in early August, Michael J, Fiedler has been busy signing books, making tv appearances and creating large format prints for a future gallery showing in New York City.His latest accolade? A story in Forbes magazine.Nancy Olson, a journalist at Forbes magazine, had recognized the talent that Fiedler possessed earlier this year and penned a story about his work with fountain pens. Olsen has followed up with a new story this week, and Fiedler couldn't be happier."I am thrilled that Forbes magazine has recognized the significance of my documentary. To be featured in such a prestigious magazine is an honor and testament to the many working people who have opened their working lives for this project," Fiedler remarked."Fiedler's dedication to people in their working lives, combined with his talent as a portrait artist is creating attention in the media world. It couldn't be more rewarding to watch this project shine." stated Diana DeLucia, Producer.Below is an excerpt from Olson's story and the link to the full story is here http://bit.ly/2k1uUMu Why A Job Is More Than A Job: Michael J. Fiedler's 'Working Journal'Award-winning photographer Michael J. Fiedler's recently published book, Working Journal, is the result of over thirty years of insight garnered throughout his multi-dimensional career. He begins his chronicle in 1987, on a 1,500-foot pier at the Newport News Naval Shipyard. There, he says, "I learned to see by photographing the different jobs performed by the 6,000-man crew of the U.S.S. Dwight D. Eisenhower, where I was a photojournalist."During the many years, much travel and host of experiences that followed, Fiedler's camera was never far, and he often used it to document a topic he found most fascinating: people at work—and their stories. Working Journal began to take shape."Farmers in Virginia, a car wash attendant in New York, shrimp fishermen in Ireland—anywhere I went, I had a journal in hand, ready to document someone's story of the work they did," says the Connecticut-based artist. They were prompted this way, "What do you do, why do you do it, and how do you feel about it?" Then each proceeded to write—in his or her own hand—just that.Full story on Forbes here: http://bit.ly/2k1uUMu To buy a signed copy go to www.working-journal.com



