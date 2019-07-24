Fiedler WOWs Fountain Pen World with new book Working Journal

Michael J. Fiedler with the first advance copy of his new book Working Journal. Working Journal, a book by Michael J. Fiedler

AVON, CT, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- AVON, CONNECTICUT, USA, July 14th, 2019 -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Award-winning Photojournalist. Michael J. Fiedler will be appearing for book signings and questions at the Washington DC Fountain Pen Show from August 2nd to August 5th, 2019."In a time when we are being defined by division and differences, Fiedler has produced a body of work that illuminates the commonalities we all share through the pursuit of our work," said Diana DeLucia, Producer.Walter Woodward, the Connecticut State Historian, and a subject of Fielder was so enthralled with Working Journal that he thoughtfully wrote the Foreword."Working Journal is filled with a distinctive style of storytelling, which includes a dynamic range of black and white environmental portraits combined with an uncommon approach of allowing each subject to tell their story in their handwriting," said Woodward."Putting these images and words into book form has always been a dream of mine. I'm thrilled for the opportunity to finally share Working Journal with the public," said Fielder.With the help of Producer Diana DeLucia and Bryan Destin, Photographer and Graphic artist, this coffee table book has become a project that will lead Fiedler to his lifelong dream of encapsulating the portraits, writings and history of working people in the world for many years to come.For more information about Working Journal, please go to www.working-journal.com follow us on Instagram @workingjournalMedia Contact:Diana DeLuciaemail: diana@golfkitchen.comcell: 1 860 406 1782Speaking Engagements and Book Signings:Michael J. Fiedleremail:cell: 1 860 306 0883To order: http://www.working-journal.com/ For bulk orders contact: info@working-journal.comMichael J. FiedlerWorking Journalmichael@working-journal.com+1 860-306-0883



