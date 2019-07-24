Fiedler WOWs Fountain Pen World with new book Working Journal
"In a time when we are being defined by division and differences, Fiedler has produced a body of work that illuminates the commonalities we all share through the pursuit of our work," said Diana DeLucia, Producer.
Walter Woodward, the Connecticut State Historian, and a subject of Fielder was so enthralled with Working Journal that he thoughtfully wrote the Foreword.
"Working Journal is filled with a distinctive style of storytelling, which includes a dynamic range of black and white environmental portraits combined with an uncommon approach of allowing each subject to tell their story in their handwriting," said Woodward.
"Putting these images and words into book form has always been a dream of mine. I'm thrilled for the opportunity to finally share Working Journal with the public," said Fielder.
With the help of Producer Diana DeLucia and Bryan Destin, Photographer and Graphic artist, this coffee table book has become a project that will lead Fiedler to his lifelong dream of encapsulating the portraits, writings and history of working people in the world for many years to come.
For more information about Working Journal, please go to www.working-journal.com
