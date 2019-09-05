IBC Content Everywhere Section to Host World’s Most Customizable OTT Platform at Booth B02

Muvi, the pioneer in the streaming industry will also offer an exclusive CMS walkthrough to meeting registrants

NY, NEW YORK, USA, September 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New-York based video and audio streaming platform provider, Muvi, is all set to turn heads at the world’s largest media convergence IBC taking place at RAI, Amsterdam from 13-17 Sep. Muvi will be located at Hall 14, Booth B02 where it will be exhibiting its highly customizable Video and Audio streaming platform that is devoid of any coding and includes everything from CDN to DRM and from native HTML5 player to monetization - all-inclusive, completely out-of-the-box for seamless on-demand and live streaming.

While the established players are fighting over quality content, small and emerging players are striving hard to make a mark in the digital landscape. They need an affordable yet enterprise-grade streaming solution that can allow them to both stream at scale and build brand identity among the elites. Muvi, being in the industry for the last 8 years has always been the first choice of companies that wanted an easy-to-build yet reliable streaming platform for both video and/or audio content. It’s state-of-the-art architecture inherently supports any third-party integration through APIs. Moreover, Muvi’s instantly deployable native mobile and TV apps are known for their shortest go-live time and unlimited 24X7X365 customer support with the initial response time of 30-minutes, the fastest one can get in the industry!

“Building a streaming platform is easy. But building one that resonates with a premium audience is a troublesome task,” says Jyoti Nayak, Head of Marketing, Muvi. Muvi’s carrier-grade streaming platform boasts 100+ unique features that keep you ahead of the curve from the beginning. Native app, player, enterprise-grade security, and multiple monetization options allow you to experiment with your business strategy until you find the right mix. This is a luxury, not everyone gets until they build one and struggle with subscriber numbers, lack of subscriber engagement, churn rate, etc. which are also a reality that no one talks about. But, these all can be countered if you have a robust solution at your hand which lets you experiment and allows customization of your choice anytime you feel like”, adds Jyoti.

On why it is the best time for companies to go digital, an ambitious Jyoti quotes, “Cord-cutting is on the rise and good content is accessible everywhere in every form on every screen. So, if you have a unique catalog of content and searching for a carrier-grade, feature-rich, flexible platform with the shortest possible go-live time, Muvi is the best choice for you. Muvi’s comprehensive CMS and futuristic dashboard allows you to swiftly navigate across your platforms while delivering you tangible insights about subscriber engagement, viewing patterns, user behavior, campaign effectiveness, brand affinity, etc. under its in-built Analytics feature which help you better strategize your streaming business. So, not only just deployment but also Muvi is one among the few OTT platform providers that provide holistic post-deployment support for uninterrupted streaming and partner support to scale your business”, Jyoti adds.

For the 5-day long event starting from 13 Sep, Muvi is geared up to provide a detailed walk-through of the CMS to meeting registrants with a sneak peek at its upcoming features. For a detailed business consultation session at the event, Book a Meeting now with Muvi.

Muvi Expert Tips: Make the most of your meeting at IBC by taking a 14-day Free Trial of Muvi today. An already running platform and your own CMS will bring immense clarity to the discussion when we meet at the show. Because by that time you would exactly know what you want for your streaming channel and our team could better suggest. See you in Amsterdam!



About Muvi:

Muvi LLC is a prominent product-based SaaS company based out of New York. The company provides cloud-hosted streaming platform and end-to-end solutions for video/audio content owners, broadcasters, TV networks, and content aggregators to launch their own-branded, multi-screen, multi-format OTT streaming service such as Netflix, Prime Video, Spotify, Deezer, etc. that can offer both Live & On-Demand content and be delivered across Web, Mobile, and TV instantly.

The company has gained international recognition in audio/video streaming space and is trusted by 350+ clients in over 50 countries across territories including North America, Europe, Latin America, Middle-East, Africa, Australia, and Asia.

For more information on Muvi LLC, visit www.muvi.com

