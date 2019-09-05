Scientology Volunteer Ministers Florida Prepare Aid for Hurricane Dorian Victims

Hygiene kits are being compiled by the Scientology Volunteer Ministers Florida Chapter to distribute to Hurricane Dorian victims. If you would like to donate, please call (727) 467-6965.

A Volunteer Minister does not shut his eyes to the pain, evil, and injustice of existence.” — L. Ron Hubbard

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, US, September 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As hurricane Dorian left the Bahamas for the US east coast, the Scientology Volunteer Ministers (VMs) Florida Chapter are preparing hundreds of hygiene kits containing the basics necessities for those Dorian victims who had to move to shelters. Any donations of hygiene supplies can be dropped of at the Volunteer Ministers Center located at 101 N. Fort Harrison Avenue in Clearwater.

“Hurricane Dorian’s path was changing by the hour”, said Glendy Goodsell, Executive Director of the VM Florida Chapter. “But we know that there are people in need. Along with food and water, a basic is hygiene kits for those who had to abandon their homes for a shelter.”

The headquarters of the Volunteer Ministers Center has been transformed into a massive production line where hundreds of hygiene kits are being prepared daily. The kits contain vital hygiene items such soap, hand sanitizer, toilet paper, shampoo and so on.

“Our job is to help and reassure disaster victims at such trying times,” said Goodsell. She pointed to the mission of a VM, “Scientology founder L. Ron Hubbard describes a Volunteer Minister in these words: ‘A Volunteer Minister does not shut his eyes to the pain, evil, and injustice of existence. Rather, he is trained to handle these things and help others achieve relief from them and new personal strength as well.’”

Since the opening of their headquarters in 2015, the Florida Volunteer Ministers have helped at the disaster sites of hurricanes Irma, Maria, Florence, and Harvey.

If you would like to drop of donations of hygiene supplies or would like to volunteer, please contact Glendy Goodsell at the VM Center in downtown Clearwater(727) 467-6965 or email glendy@volunteerministers.org.

About the Church of Scientology:

The Scientology religion was founded by humanitarian and philosopher, L. Ron Hubbard. The first Church of Scientology was formed in the United States in 1954 and has expanded to more than 11,000 churches, missions and affiliated groups, with millions of members in 167 nations. Based on L. Ron Hubbard's words, "A community that pulls together can make a better society for all," the Church of Scientology regularly engages in many humanitarian programs and community events. To learn more, visit www.scientology-fso.org.



