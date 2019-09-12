Exton Orthodontist Changing Smiles with Affordable Braces

Braces in Exton available from Philadelphia area orthodontists

Braces and Invisalign in Exton, PA are available from Exeter Orthodontics.

EXTON, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exeter Orthodontics is helping families across Exton pay for quality orthodontic care with affordable braces and Invisalign aligners.

Braces in Exton are available for one all-inclusive price of only $3,995. This price, a fraction of the cost charged by other orthodontists, includes x-rays, retainers, repairs, adjustments, and emergency visits.

“We use the same materials other orthodontists would use,” explains Dr. Soraya Mills, Exton orthodontist. “The only difference is that we use technology, training, and efficiency to keep our value high and our costs low. We pass these savings on to patients.”

Invisalign aligners are a very popular treatment option. The transparent aligners can be removed for eating and brushing and lack the wires and brackets traditional braces are known for. However, Dr. Mills warns that Invisalign requires a lot of discipline. Orthodontists will help patients choose a treatment plan best for their health, lifestyle, and smile.

To learn more about braces and Invisalign in Exton, request an appointment with Exeter Orthodontics by visiting https://exeterorthodontics.com/request-appointment/. The orthodontists also have offices in Reading, Blandon, Lansdale, Easton, and Allentown.

About Exeter Orthodontics: For several years, Exeter Orthodontics, a Pennsylvania-based orthodontic practice, has offered area patients braces and Invisalign treatments for as low as $3,995. Its team of orthodontists remains dedicated to providing high-quality care at an affordable price. Learn more at http://www.exeterorthodontics.com/.

