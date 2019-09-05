Clearwater Community Volunteers Center Celebrates Grandparents

CCV held a party to celebrate National Grandparents Day to “honor grandparents, to give grandparents an opportunity to show love for their children's children, and to help children become aware of the strength, information, and guidance older people can offer."

My grandchildren and children live out of town. It was really nice having young volunteers serving us tea and we enjoyed the music they performed.” — Guest at Grandparents Day Party, CCV Center

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, US, September 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Saturday 31st August, grandparents were the guests of honor as the Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV) celebrated National Grandparents’ Day with a party at their center in downtown Clearwater. The event recognized and celebrated the importance of the elderly and their unique contributions to family and community.

Grandparents’ Day was established by the US Congress in 1977 and first celebrated on August 3rd, 1978. Marian McQuade came up with the idea of a holiday for grandparents because she wanted to encourage kids to visit retirement homes, and ‘adopt’ an elderly person as a grandparent.

“So many of these people are shut up and neglected, even though they have grandchildren living,” Marian wrote said. “I thought maybe if we had a Grandparents’ Day, some would get the love and attention they need so badly.”

It was in that spirit that the staff of the CCV Center organized a party to connect generations and to show love and support the elderly. A trio of young adults performed classic songs that were enjoyed by the attendees.

“My grandchildren and children live out of town,” said one of the attendees. “It was really nice having young volunteers serving us tea and we enjoyed the music they performed. I think this is the spirit of Grandparents’ Day. It is about multi-generations caring for one another and love once shared can have a bigger impact than one expects.”

”Humanitarian and Scientology’s founder L. Ron Hubbard, wrote in his book The Way to Happiness: ‘Aside from personal benefit, one can take a hand, no matter how small, in beginning a new era for human relations. The pebble, dropped in a pool, can make ripples to the furthest shore,’” said Clem Chevrot, one of the organizers of the event.

To find out more information about the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center or to find out about our future events please call Michael Soltero at (727) 316-5309 or email ccvdirector@ccvfl.org.

About the Clearwater Community Volunteers:

The Clearwater Community Volunteers have over 27 years of community service under their belt with over 150,000 families and children helped since their founding in 1992. Sponsored by the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization, they stay true to their reputation of helping others with their center located on the corner of Fort Harrison Avenue and Drew Street in downtown Clearwater.



