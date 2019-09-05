Scientology Volunteer Ministers Ready for Action as Hurricane Dorian Leaves a Battered Bahamas

The Scientology Volunteer Ministers at a disaster preparedness seminar in the center of their Florida headquarters. This was one of a series of such seminars held throughout the year to prepare for hurricane season.

...every two weeks, experts had been delivering seminars on first aid, triage, safety and more at our center. All of this will come in handy in the Bahamas.” — Glendy Goodsell, ED Scientology Volunteer Ministers Florida

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, US, September 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On an immediate basis, the Scientology Volunteer Minister (VM) Florida Center has activated 100 VMs in Clearwater. Dozens of VMs are preparing to deploy to the devastated Bahamas. Others will stay behind at the VM Center in downtown Clearwater to organize back-up activities and signup more volunteers. These Volunteer Ministers will put their lives on hold for the duration help is needed in the Bahamas.

The VMs in Clearwater have prepared over 1,000 hygiene kits and have gotten Tampa, Orlando and Miami VMs involved. They have also secured two boats which they are preparing for the journey to the Bahamas.

The VM preparations for the 2019 hurricane season began immediately after wrapping their relief actions in the Panhandle in January. 2018 was very busy with the addition of Hurricanes Maria in Puerto Rico and Florence in North Carolina.

“We wanted to be ready for anything this year,” said Glendy Goodsell, the ED of the Scientology VMs Florida. “So every two weeks, experts had been delivering seminars on first aid, triage, safety and more at our center. All of this will come in handy in the Bahamas.”

Besides providing the much-needed hygiene kits and delivering their trauma-relieving Assists, Goodsell said the VMs will do whatever is needed.

The VM center is accepting donations of toilet paper, travel size shampoo, deodorant, hand sanitizer, tooth paste, and tooth brushes.

“And if you are ready for an adventure in the Bahamas, please stop by our center to learn more,” said Goodsell.

For more information, the public can also call the Scientology Volunteer Ministers at 727-467-6965. You can also visit them at 101 N. Fort Harrison Avenue in downtown Clearwater.



Scientology Volunteer Ministers (VMs):

In 1980, Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard issued an appeal. At that time, Mr. Hubbard wrote, “If one does not like the crime, cruelty, injustice and violence of this society, he can do something about it. He can become a Volunteer Minister and help civilize it, bring it conscience and kindness and love and freedom from travail by instilling into it trust, decency, honesty and tolerance.” The Scientology Volunteer Minister Program was then launched. VMs have been at every major disaster in the world since 9/11. In addition, every day, VMs help neighbors with the little disasters: marriage problems, raising children; study difficulties; getting off drugs, resolving conflicts and more.



