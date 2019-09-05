Personal Care Services Market 2019 - 2022 Forecast Research Report

TheBusinessResearchCompany.com offers Personal Care Services Global Market Report 2019 from its research database.

Major players in the global personal care services market include Services Corporation International, Sears Holdings, Best Buy, Regis Corporation, and Weight Watchers International Inc.” — Abdul Wasay

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The personal care services market expected to reach a value of nearly $765.54 billion by 2022, significantly growing at a CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period. The growth in the personal care services market is due to higher demand by males for personal care products, and customised applications that match customers’ values and identity. However, the market for personal care services is expected to face certain restraints from several factors such as the shift in consumer preference towards chemical-free products due to increasing awareness regarding its ill-effects on health and skin.

The personal care services market consists of the sales of personal care services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide appearance care services to individual consumers, including barbershops, beauty salons, nail salons, diet and weight reducing centers and other personal care service providers.

Request For A Free Sample For The Global Personal Care Services Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2232&type=smp

The global personal care services market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type - The personal care services market is segmented into beauty salons, diet and weight reducing centers, spas & massage, and other personal care services.

By Geography - The global personal care services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific’s personal care services market accounts for the largest share in the global personal care services market.

Read More On The Report For The Global Personal Care Services Market At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/personal-care-services-global-market-report

Trends In The Personal Care Services Market

Beauty salons are using organic products to cater to the need of customers demanding the use of safer personal care products. Organic products are prepared using natural and organic ingredients without the use of harmful chemicals. Using locally-sourced raw materials makes organic products more accessible and affordable. Some of the organic products being utilized by hair salons include organic hair oil, hair spray, shampoos, hair gels, hair colors, dyes and other hair styling products.

Potential Opportunities In The Personal Care Services Market

With the high expenditure by ageing populations, greater consumption by millennials, and more demand for premium products, the scope and potential for the global personal care services market is expected to significantly rise in the forecast period.

Major players in the personal care services market include Services Corporation International, Sears Holdings, Best Buy, Regis Corporation, and Weight Watchers International Inc.

Personal Care Services Global Market Report 2019 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides personal care services market overviews, analyzes and forecasts personal care services market size and growth for the global personal care services market, personal care services market share, personal care services market players, personal care services market size, personal care services market segments and geographies, personal care services market trends, personal care services market drivers and personal care services market restraints, personal care services market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The personal care services market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Where To Learn More

Read Personal Care Services Global Market Report 2019 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Markets Covered: global personal care services market

Data Segmentations: personal care services market size, global and by country; historic and forecast size, and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries

Personal Care Services Market Organizations Covered: Services Corporation International, Sears Holdings, Best Buy, Regis Corporation, and Weight Watchers International Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Time Series: Five years historic (2014-18) and forecast (2018-22).

Other Information And Analyses: PESTEL analysis, personal care services market customer information, personal care services market product/service analysis – product examples, personal care services market trends and opportunities, drivers and restraints, key mergers and acquisitions, key metrics covered: number of enterprises, number of employees, global personal care services market in 2019 - countries offering most new opportunities

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report are sourced using end notes.

Strategies For Participants In The Personal Care Services Industry: the report explains a number of strategies for companies in the personal care services market, based on industry trends and company analysis.

Opportunities For Companies In The Personal Care Services Sector: the report reveals where the global personal care services industry will put on most $ sales up to 2022.

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 300 industry reports, covering over 2400 market segments and 56 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. Here is a list of reports from The Business Research Company similar to Personal Care Services Global Market Report 2019:

Personal Services Global Market Report 2019

Services Global Market Report 2019



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.