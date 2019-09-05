Azelis appoints Group Technical Innovation Director, strengthening Azelis’ focus on application and formulation support

Role covers group’s strategy and direction for innovation, leadership for Azelis lab community and optimization and harmonization of Azelis' 60 labs

ANTWERP, ANTWERP, BELGIUM, September 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- It is with great pleasure that Azelis announces the appointment of Ron Rosenberg as its Group Technical Innovation Director, effective September 1, 2019. This appointment reinforces Azelis’ focus on application and formulation support, and the company’s ambition to become the benchmark in the industry as a fully integrated and innovative solutions provider.Highlights & rationale• Azelis appoints its first Group Technical Innovation Director, as a continuation of its efforts to become the industry benchmark as a fully integrated and innovative solutions provider• The role covers group’s strategy and direction for innovation, leadership for Azelis lab community and optimization and harmonization of Azelis' 60 labs across the globe.• Ron Rosenberg has a rich track record in R&D and corporate engineering for plastic and rubber additives, agricultural chemicals and polyurethane chemicals, and currently holds a function of Technical Director Americas.• Earlier this year, Azelis redefined its brand positioning into “Innovation through formulation” thus formalizing the increased focus the company has had on technical innovations and formulation support, often resulting in independent industry recognitions and awards.In his new role, Ron will be responsible for definition and implementation of the group’s vision and strategy regarding innovation, as well as providing guidelines and ensuring alignment on innovation priorities across the Azelis group. Furthermore, he will supervise and provide leadership to Azelis lab organization across the entire group with the aim to foster, ensure and coordinate knowledge transfer and sharing of best practices across all labs. Ron will also lead the optimization and harmonization of Azelis' 60 labs across the globe. In this new role, Ron will be a key player for the innovation transformation of the entire Azelis group.Dr. Hans Joachim Müller, Azelis CEO, comments on the appointment: “Ron is an experienced technical director with a demonstrated history of leading technical teams to business success in the specialty chemicals industry. His strong interest in building effective multidisciplinary teams and exemplary track record in application development, technical service, product and process development, have all been a fantastic asset to Azelis. We are confident he is the best possible candidate for this new, strategic function in Azelis.”Ron Rosenberg has been with Azelis since 2014 and prior to this promotion held a position of Technical Director Americas. During his time at Azelis, Ron has successfully led and professionalized the Azelis Americas CASE lab team. Some of his achievements include but are not limited to: establishing a new process for disciplined joint planning and selection of lab projects, unifying teams from different heritage companies and raising Azelis Americas CASE success rate of initial commercialization. Ron was often instrumental in helping Azelis Americas win some critical new mandates with key industry players by providing primary in-house technical support.Prior to joining Azelis, Ron held various high positions in R&D and corporate engineering in support of plastic and rubber additives, agricultural chemicals and polyurethane chemicals.Ron holds an MBA from University of Connecticut, a master’s degree in Chemical Engineering from Yale University, a master’s degree in Chemistry from Southern Connecticut State University and a bachelor’s degree in Chemistry and Biology from Tufts University in Massachusetts.In his new global role, Ron will report to Azelis group CEO and will keep a dotted line to Doug Kercher, Azelis Americas VP Corporate Operations, for Americas activities.

