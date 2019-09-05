Tinybeans’ Edelstein Demonstrates Image-Based Insights At M2Moms® The Marketing to Moms Conference

Grady Edelstein, Head of Partnership Marketing, Tinybeans

Decoding the Mom Mindset: Image-Based Insights Worth a Million Words

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Drawing on the analysis of millions of moms photo memories, Tinybeans ’ Head of Partnership Marketing, Grady Edelstein, will help brand marketers at M2Momsidentify marketing to moms opportunities. M2Moms® -The Marketing to Moms Conference will be held October 16 & 17, 2019, at Fordham University’s NYC Lincoln Center campus. It is presented by Fordham’s Center for Positive Marketing and attended by national and global brand marketing executives to learn how to build more business with women and moms.Unspoken Insights: Decoding Behavior of Modern MomsEdelstein explained, “Now marketers can find out what moms are really thinking, doing and buying…without asking a single question. Using Unspoken Insights, Tinybeans has anonymously analyzed millions of photo memories to decode the behavior of millennial moms around key moments to further understand their parenting and purchasing mindset (while ensuring that none of our members’ data or memories are EVER shared). These unique and powerful insights can help brands identify both whitespace and incremental opportunities for their business.”Moms Many Roles“Grady session fits perfectly with this year’s focus on tech,” according to Nan McCann, M2Momsproducer. “We’re featuring sessions on how moms and women are using every screen at their disposal to network, search, get advice, recommend, shop & buy. The tech sessions & media discussions will be presented by Google, Facebook, YouTube, Foursquare, BuzzFeed, JetBlack, Instagram and Edison Research. Additionally, we’ll explore how “smart” innovation is changing the home environment.”More 2019 Highlights:“This year’s conference will also examine how intergenerational marketing has become a key component of marketing to moms and women. It includes timely new presentations on the very real differences between millennial moms and the massive emerging cohort of Gen Z moms and women. We’ll also take an in-depth look at the moms market in China. Every year 17 million new babies are born in China versus only 4 million new US babies. It absolutely dwarfs the US market,”Creative Engagement & Awards:“It’s not all work. In keeping with our annual traditions we’ll present our “Mom First” & “This Woman Means Business” Awards. The “Mom First” Award is given to a mom who saw and successfully pursued a business opportunity she discovered while being a mom. The “This Women Means Business” Award is presented to a proven business leader… an innovator and visionary…who in words and actions recognizes that women can be a transforming economic force in the world today…that for every successful enterprise, women mean business.”Grady Edelstein Bio:Grady EdelsteinHead of Partnership MarketingTinybeans https://tinybeans.com/ Grady was your typical type-A super New Yorker until she and her husband had twins. Most days she is figuring it out as she goes and finding ways to simplify a schedule packed with birthday parties, playdates and sports practice of some sort (cooking dinner is a bonus!). Grady can’t wait to connect Tinybeans families like her own with brands that will make raising their children easier and more fun. Prior to Tinybeans, Grady spent the first 14 years of her career in fashion/beauty media, telling the stories of iconic brands through the lens of cultural relevance to resonate with clients big, small, mass and luxury. Additionally, she has over a decade of experience using qualitative and quantitative research methods to define brand strategy, inform business pitches and measure client success.M2Moms/ M2WSponsors:Presenting Sponsor for 2019 is The Center for Positive Marketing at Fordham University. Additional sponsors include: Google, AARP, Facebook, Foursquare, WongDoody, GfK, The Motherboard, FlashLight Insights, Playwell LLC, Marketing to Mums, Tinybeans, Incite, The Female Factor, The Hunter Miller Group, Edison Research, BuzzFeed, Millennial Ad Network, Snippies and Tiny Tutus.About M2Moms/ M2WM2Moms-The Marketing to Moms ConferenceM2W-The Marketing to Women ConferenceOctober 16 & 17, 2019Pope Auditorium at Fordham UniversityFor information: www.M2Moms.com www.m2w.biz or 860.724.2649 or nan@pme-events.com25% Early Registration Discount Code Is EB25 at: https://www.m2moms.com/registration/ M2Moms& M2Ware produced by PMEEnterprises LLC.



