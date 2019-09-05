Cannabis Sector Ancillary Budding Growth - (OTC: $GOHE) (OTCQB: $MCOA) (OTC: $KSHB) (OTCQB: $MRMD)

Investorideas.com releases a snapshot reporting on the continued development of the cannabis ancillary market as the sector matures

POINT ROBERTS, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Investorideas.com, a leading investor news resource covering hemp and cannabis stocks releases a snapshot reporting on the continued development of the cannabis ancillary market as the sector matures; expanding into new states and countries.Read the full article on Investorideas.com looking at cannabis ancillary companiesThe maturation of the Canadian and US markets, along with the rapid expansion of international cannabis markets is now beginning to drive the ancillary sector of the industry as more companies realize the need for better payment processing, more reliable delivery services and advanced infrastructure. These new demands on the industry are beginning to generate revenue for such ancillary providers and also provide investors a lower-risk entry point to the cannabis industry as these ancillary providers have no direct plant contact.Global Payout Inc. (OTC: GOHE) and its wholly owned subsidiary, MTrac Tech Corporation yesterday announced that as the Company enters the last month of the third quarter of 2019 it has reached a point where it is effectively processing tens of millions of dollars in daily transaction volume across its growing base of clients in the multibillion-dollar cannabis industry.As demonstrated in the Company’s recent Q2 disclosure detailing Company financials, MTrac’s growth trajectory has remained positive and has continued to gain significant traction throughout the year. This growth can be attributed to the successful strengthening of their foothold and market reach in what has become one of the most dynamic industries in today’s economy. This feat has been accomplished in part through MTrac’s success in securing several strategic service agreements with some of the largest companies within the cannabis industry today.The company has recently signed a new account application with an anticipated 34 locations and has applications coming in weekly for the services offered through MTrac.In addition to their expanding market reach, the Company is also fully engaged with key legislative partners in different states to help push for the adoption of their system as a means of providing merchants within these states with a viable and compliant payment processing alternative to cash as they remain focused on delivering “The Key to Cashless” to as much of this diverse and expanding industry as possible.MARIJUANA COMPANY OF AMERICA INC. (OTCQB: MCOA) recently announced the official launch of its premium cannabis delivery service, VivaBuds, in the San Fernando Valley, California.In April, the Company announced it had acquired a 20% ownership interest in Natural Plant Extract of California (“NPE”) to establish a joint venture to create VivaBuds, a California marijuana delivery company that offers customers a dynamic opportunity to purchase low-cost premium cannabis products directly from farmers using a “Tell a Friend” approach. For more information, please visit the VivaBuds website at www.VivaBuds.com . The VivaBuds mobile application is currently live on Google Play and available for download on all Android devices.KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTC: KSHB), the premier producer of ancillary products and services to cannabis and hemp industries recently announced that it has closed on a $50 million credit facility (the “Facility”) with Monroe Capital LLC (“Monroe”), consisting of a $35 million revolving line of credit and an accordion of up to $15 million that will be available subject to covenant compliance and borrowing base availability.MariMed Hemp, a subsidiary of MariMed, Inc. (OTCQB: MRMD), a leading multi-state cannabis and hemp operator focused on health and wellness, launched the Hemp Engine™, a turnkey retail marketing platform for the fast-growing CBD sector last month.The platform supports sales and marketing decisions for a wide range of CBD products based on quality, popularity and price point, allowing distributors and retailers to maximize returns and increase sales efficiency. Co-developed with Sprout™, the leading CRM provider to the cannabis industry, the platform is driven by proprietary data and technology.While there has been a heavy focus on cultivation and production in the cannabis industry for the last few years, the industry is now reaching a new turning point in which ancillary services and infrastructure are becoming more paramount. 