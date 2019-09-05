How Tech Innovation is Steering the Auto Industry (OTCQB: $FNHI) (OTC: $DYFSF) (NASDAQ: $NUAN) (OTC: $NNOMF)

Investorideas.com releases a snapshot reporting on the rise of technological innovations that are beginning to shape the future of the automotive industry.

POINT ROBERTS, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Investorideas.com, a leading investor news resource covering automotive stocks releases a snapshot reporting on the rise of technological innovations that are beginning to shape the future of the automotive industry.Read the full article here:As we see this rise in automotive innovations, patent protection and first mover advantage looks to become essential to the companies in this space.Franchise Holdings International Inc. (OTCQB: FNHI), Worksport Ltd.’s parent company, has recently received its second US Patent Office trademark allowance (and the third for the company in 2019 so far), gaining additional coverage and rights to the Worksport word mark, further protecting its innovative line of light truck tonneau covers in the US, its primary market.Previously, Worksport received US approval for ‘all claims submitted’ for its new full-bed access light truck cover, the only one in the industry that does not extend into the truck bed. The Company in 2019 was also awarded first full trademark rights to ‘its Worksport trade name in Canada’ for the stylized Worksport logo.“Worksport has now added to its arsenal of intellectual property assets the much-coveted word mark in our industry class, not just the logo mark, which we previously possessed,” said Worksport and FNHI CEO, Steven Rossi. “This gives us full and absolute protection rights for our brand identity, which we will enforce. Our name is important to our success, as it closely matches our amazing company culture of entrepreneurs, do-it-yourselfers (DIY), small business owners and outdoor enthusiasts.”Worksport is also trending towards another record quarter for revenues, as it continues along its best year and best quarters on record.dynaCERT Inc. (TSXV: DYA) (OTC: DYFSF) also recently provided updates regarding the advancement of its intellectual property related to its on-board, on-demand hydrogen injection systems for diesel engines and carbon credits.The Company was granted on April 9, 2019, a very key US Patent, (i.e. patent number 10,253,685), called “Method & System for Improving Fuel Economy & Reducing Emissions of Internal Combustion Engines”. The Canadian version (i.e. patent application number 2882833), of this patent was granted on June 4, 2019; the required fee has been paid and dynaCERT is currently awaiting the issuance of the patent from the Canadian Patent Office. A continuation application with additional claims to US Patent number 10,253,685 was filed on February 20, 2019 and is currently pending.Dr. Stephen Campbell, Chief Technology Officer at Nano OneTM Materials Corp. (TSXV: NNO) (OTC: NNOMF) recently provided an update on Nano One’s latest lithium nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) innovations and how they are aimed at making high energy lithium ion batteries safer and more durable.Dr. Campbell explains, “Nano One's latest innovations provide added durability and safety to NMC cathodes by protecting them from the stresses of repeated charging and from undesirable side-reactions. We are able to form protective coatings on individual particles and this is clearly differentiated from others who are developing coatings on larger clusters of particles. The stresses of repeated charging cause large coated clusters to break apart, leaving individual particles on the inside exposed to side reactions. By protecting the individual particle, Nano One is engineering new materials for increased durability and safety. Our technology is particularly relevant to high energy nickel-rich NMC batteries because it provides added protection."Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN), a leading provider of conversational AI, recently announced that it will host its 2019 China Auto Forum on September 4, 2019, in Shanghai. With the theme “Digital Transformation: the Engine of New Business Value,” the China Auto Forum brings together industry luminaries, the region’s leading automakers, and Nuance experts as they explore how digital transformation can create innovative business value and accelerate growth in the market.“As we prepare to spin out from Nuance and create Cerence, this event is an important milestone for the business and our relationships across Greater China and the rest of the world,” said Charles Kuai, Corporate Senior Vice President & President, Greater China Region, Nuance Communications. “The automotive industry is undergoing a transformation from hardware- to software-focused vehicles as automakers apply greater focus on the in-car experience and services. I look forward to discussing this transformation with industry leaders and showcasing how our automotive business brings unique value as we navigate this changing landscape."As the automotive industry continues to evolve we can expect to see these new technological innovations playing a larger and larger role in the industry's trajectory which is good news for companies looking to enter this space as well as the consumers who will enjoy a more data driven and renewable focused automotive experience. 