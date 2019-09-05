THE FRENCH APARTMENT: SURROUNDED BY PASSION

The French Apartment Gallery

A new gallery is opening its doors in the heart of Los Angeles...

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / --“Some people think design means how it looks. But of course, if you dig deeper, it’s really how it works.” — Steve JobsWhen art and design meet in perfect harmony:The French Apartment Gallery is a new concept gallery located in the heart of Los Angeles which highlights exceptional artists who offer an eternal savoir-faire and centuries-old craftsmanship with a modern flair. Transcending the barriers between art and design, the French Apartment offers high-end furniture and photography made from the noblest materials such as Limoges porcelain, marble, steel, or wood. Each piece of furniture exhibited in the Gallery has been personally selected by owner Nadine Teboul to ensure the French Apartment becomes the go-to place for art and design lovers.Every designer has been chosen for their own elegant and personal touch, among which are Maurice Renoma and his self-portrait photographs and furniture, Pascal Oudet, and his cutting-edge wood technique, and Jan Plechec and Henry Wielgus with their singular approach to galvanized steel, to name a few.When:Opens on Tuesday, September 10th, 2019 at 10.00amWhere:The gallery is located in the Melrose Place area, in a very artsy neighborhood.731 N La Cienega Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90069.About Nadine Teboul:Nadine Teboul is the owner and founder of The French Apartment Gallery. She earned three different masters, one from the Paris Fashion and Design Institute, the other in management and human ecology.Teboul has worked with some of the most esteemed names in the French fashion and design scene, notably Robert Le Heros, an innovative Parisian interior design studio.Spending several years in different countries around the world, Teboul developed her passion for decoration through diverse remodeling and interior design projects, between Tokyo, Zurich, London, New-York, Tel AVivShe has developed eight projects in four different countries and is fluent in French and English.More information here:Website: https://www.thefrenchapartmentgallery.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thefrenchapartmentgallery/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thefrenchapartmentla/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheFrenchApt_LA SpLAshPR Agency1450 2Nd Street, Santa Monica CA 90401 | Off 310.526.0805"Coloring the world, one story at a time"



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.