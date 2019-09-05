City-by-the-Raritan Bay Hosting 13th Annual Classic Car Show on Sept. 7th

See such beautiful vehicles as the art-deco styled 1936 Auburn Speedster at the Classic Car Show in Perth Amboy. Plenty custom hot rods, muscle cars and grand sedans will be on display in historic City Hall Circle. Members of the Raritan Bay Cruisers are organizing the City-by-the-Bay's Classic Car Show.

Collection of 200 vintage vehicles are motoring into Perth Amboy to celebrate the Golden Age of American Autos

You’re invited to bring your family and friends to view these amazing automobiles. Be sure to visit our superb restaurants and beautiful waterfront, which is one of New Jersey’s best kept secrets.” — Perth Amboy Mayor Wilda Diaz

PERTH AMBOY, NJ, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- More than 200 vintage automobiles are motoring into Perth Amboy for the 13th Annual Classic Car Show on Saturday, September 7. The collection of cars is being displayed around City Hall Circle, 260 High Street, and the exhibit begins at noon and runs until 4 p.m. The fleet of motor cars includes vintage sedans, luxury limousines, classic convertibles, sturdy station wagons and pickup trucks, as well as sports and muscle cars from America’s Golden Age of Automobile production.The Classic Car Show is presented by the City of Perth Amboy , its Business Improvement District (BID) and the Raritan Bay Cruisers. Admission is free to everyone.In announcing the show, Perth Amboy Mayor Wilda Diaz said, “You’re invited to bring your family and friends to view these amazing automobiles. Come for the car show and stay to enjoy shopping at local retail stores where you’ll find wonderful prices on back-to-school merchandise and much more. Also, take some time to enjoy a meal, snack, beverages or baked goods at our great restaurants, fast casual spots, cafes or bakeries. Be sure to visit our beautiful waterfront, which is one of New Jersey’s best kept secrets and a tranquil place to view the Raritan Bay.”The car show event is the perfect for families, adults, children and everyone in-between. For more details, contact the BID’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/PerthAmboyBID Car clubs from all over New Jersey, Staten Island, New York State, Connecticut, Pennsylvania and Delaware will be represented at the show, according to Ralph Miranda, president of the Raritan Bay Cruisers. The Cruisers are co-hosting the event.“The first year we exhibited the show, we had 25 cars,” Mr. Miranda recalled. “Last year, it rained and we still had about 200 cars turn out. Every year the number of cars has been growing. Once again, a famous Batmobile, which was featured in movies and television shows about the Dark Knight, will be on display.”The City-by-the-Bay’s Classic Car Show is paying tribute to magnificent, American-made automobiles. Car buffs can see huge autos with big fins, which were inspired by the nation’s mid-century fascination with the space program. Many cars have loads of gleaming chrome, plenty of custom details and luxurious interiors with couch-sized, front and rear seats. All are powered by gigantic V-8 engines.To help recreate the car cruising experience, Richie the DJ is bringing a huge library of classic Rock ‘n’ Roll hits by top performers from the period. In addition to all the cars and music, there will be food vendors as well as merchants selling automobile memorabilia, equipment and clothing.The Classic Car Show concludes with Mayor Diaz and members of the Raritan Bay Cruisers presenting 65 single- and double-post trophies to owners of the most exceptional autos.About the Perth Amboy BIDThe Perth Amboy BID serves local businesses, property owners, the community and visitors by scheduling and presenting a year-long schedule of special events. The programs include business seminars, skill building programs for employees, and such festivals as the Taste of Perth Amboy. The BID also provides façade grants to small businesses that make permanent improvements to their storefronts or buildings. In addition, the organization helps maintain and enhance the City’s streetscapes by installing information kiosks, planters and directional signs as well as seasonal decorations.The City of Perth Amboy’s new website is https://www.perthamboynj.org/



