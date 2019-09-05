BPM Microsystems Continues Expansion of Global Sales Coverage with First Regional Sales Manager Based in the UK

David Whitton, EU Regional Sales Manager Bwit Technologies, S.L.

Adds Bwit Technology, S.L. as New Distributor for Spain and Portugal

We are excited about the new relationship and look forward to robust growth in our territory in the years to come.” — Victor Ballester, General Manager for Bwit Technology, S.L.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- BPM Microsystems , the global leader in automated programming systems, announces the further expansion of BPM’s Channel First strategy with the addition of their first in-country Regional Sales Manager, David Whitton of the UK, and the addition of their new distributor in Spain, Bwit Technology, S.L. According to BPM’s VP of Global Sales, Don McMahan, “We are very excited to add Senior Sales Executive David Whitton to our growing team of international Regional Sales Managers. I have had the pleasure of working with David as a colleague at both Eastman Kodak Company and Fujitsu. He brings us the local coverage we want in Europe and the rest of EMEA, with a successful history of managing channels, as well as strategic accounts.”BPM’s EMEA presence has also been expanded with their new Channel First partner in Spain, Bwit Technologies, S.L., which also provides sales and support for BPM’s full product line for both Spain and Portugal.According to Victor Ballester, General Manager for Bwit, “This is a great partnership for our two companies, with the BPM automated programming systems a perfect fit for many of our thousands of Juki solutions products. We are excited about the new relationship and look forward to robust growth in our territory in the years to come.”About BPMBPM has delivered more fine-pitch automated programming systems than all our competitors combined. BPM sets the standard in the industry. Our latest advance is the innovative 9th Generation series of programmers. These are the fastest universal programmers supporting MCUs, FPGA, eMMC, NAND, NOR, Serial Flash memory devices and more. These programmers apply BPM Flashstreamtechnology, the fastest dedicated flash programmer on the market.About WhisperTeachBPM was awarded the New Product Introduction (NPI) Award in the category of Production Software for its WhisperTeach™ solution, only available on BPWin™ software. This marks two years running to win the NPI; WhisperTeach™ is the only patent-pending solution for fully automating the critical z-height teach, improving quality and slicing set-up times by up to 80%.BPM is ISO 9001:2015 Certified and carries the CE Mark | www.bpmmicrosystems.com | (855) SELL BPMAbout Bwit Technology, S.L.Bwit Technology S.L. was born from the experience of over 15 years in the field of SMT industry (Surface Mount Technology). In 2004, that experience and extensive knowledge led to a partnership with Juki systems that allowed Bwit to offer their clients a high-level commercial and technical team, that now accounts for over Juki 25,000 equipment installations worldwide.Bwit GoalCovering the technical and production needs of all their clients on the Iberian Peninsula, their vision is to be the lowest cost for their client’s needs– listening, analyzing resources, and offering professional solutions that include local support, with assistance in 24 hours guaranteed on the Iberia peninsula with the most qualified technicians. Their goal: lower cost of ownership for their clients. Bwit provides maintenance contracts, planning, and execution for their customer’s critical projects with a free hotline for assistance 8:00 am to 6:00 pm Monday through Friday. www.bwit.es | (+34) 937 872 026 | info@bwit.es



