BPM Microsystems Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

Over 25 years of experience in financial leadership roles

Calvin’s financial credentials and proven track record makes him a valued addition to the BPM Executive Management Team” — William White, founder, and CEO of BPM Microsystems

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- BPM Microsystems , the global leader in automated programming systems, announces the appointment of Calvin Tang as Chief Financial Officer, effective May 1, 2019. Tang has over 25 years of experience in financial leadership roles ranging from Director to CFO, having amassed extensive experience in all facets of financial operations and staff management. He served on governing boards and committees of various organizations for many years and is well versed in strategic visioning, planning, and execution. His strength in leadership, problem-solving, and communication, along with hands-on experience in networking with various stakeholders, will be beneficial to BPM as the company continues to enjoy accelerated growth.Calvin grew up in Hong Kong and attended university in the US. He received his Bachelors (BBA) and Masters (MBA) in Business Administration from the University of Texas at Arlington, majoring in Finance and Economics. He is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA), Chartered Global Management Accountant (CGMA), Certified Six Sigma Greenbelt, and Certified ISO 9001 Internal Auditor."We’re really excited to welcome Calvin as our CFO," says William White, founder, and CEO of BPM Microsystems. "Calvin’s financial credentials and proven track record makes him a valued addition to the BPM Executive Management Team.”Professionally, Tang has enjoyed positions in both Finance and Accounting and held key roles such as Director, Vice President, and CFO of multi-billion-dollar global companies with a diverse background: oil & gas, energy, technology solutions, healthcare, chemical manufacturing, and non-profit organizations. To help penetrate new markets and servicing customers in the Asia Pacific Rim, he led the effort in creating a subsidiary in Shanghai, China, and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia for his former company, exercising his language skills to become their Chief Representative.Tang will handle the full spectrum of accounting, financial reporting, cash flow management, auditing and treasury functions for his new company. “I sincerely enjoy working with all of the staff here at BPM. Not only are they friendly and easy to talk with, but they are also very open and down to earth,” says Tang.Calvin will celebrate his 35th wedding anniversary this year, and has three adult children; the youngest recently graduated from Texas A&M in May. He and his wife enjoy going to the shooting range, movies, symphonies, traveling around the world, and sampling exotic cuisines. Tang is also the pastor of a House Church in their neighborhood. His brush with fame? As a teen, he learned Kung Fu from a martial arts master who trained side-by-side with movie star Bruce Lee.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.