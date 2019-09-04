RDI Introduces R19 Series Power Rocker Switches

RDI PR R19 Series Power Rocker Switches

High Reliability, Broad Range of Options Available

MOUNT KISCO, NY, USA, September 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- RDI today announced the introduction of its R19 Series of Power Rocker Switches. The RDI R19 Series of power rocker switches were developed for a wide variety of high performance and reliability applications including Industrial, IT, Appliance, Consumer, Medical and Automotive markets.Offering high contact reliability, long mechanical life, low contact resistance and high current, the R19 Series is available with a broad set of options including mounting style, switch markings, termination types, illumination and actuating and body colors.Available in SPST, DPDT, SPDT and ON/OFF/ON configurations, the R19 Series contact ratings of 1A to 16A at voltages up to 250VAC provide maximum flexibility in the final application.Available in September 2019, the RDI R19 Series Power Rocker Switches provide a rugged, low cost solution to power control.About RDI – For over 30 years RDI has been a leading provider of Electronics Manufacturing Services, Standard and Custom Electromechanical Components, Design and Development Services and developer of ODM products. RDI is an ISO-9001-2015 and ISO-13485-2016 certified manufacturer headquartered in Mount Kisco, NY, and has over 500 employees worldwide along with a state of the art 90,000 square foot design and manufacturing facility in Shenzhen, China.Visit https://rdiusa.com



