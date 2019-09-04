Max Spann to Auction Redevelopment Site in Gloversville

Aerial Former Restaurant Building and Lot

Guaranteed to sell at or above Minimum Bid of $295,000

GLOVERSVILLE, NEW YORK, USA, September 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Company is pleased to exclusively offer at auction a 3.5+/- acre redevelopment site located in Gloversville , Fulton County, New York. The property will be sold through On-Site and Online Bidding next Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 1:00PM.The property includes a 4,569+/- Sq Ft former restaurant with 120+/- parking spaces and has numerous redevelopment possibilities such as retail, medical, or professional office. With an prime location just across from the newer Walmart Supercenter, this is an excellent opportunity for investors to add to their real estate portfolio or redevelop the property.The property will be sold through on-site and online bidding, guaranteed at or above the minimum bid $295,000. The auction will be held Tuesday, September 10th at 1 p.m. at the site, located between Route 30A and 342 South Kingsboro Ave (Route 128), Gloversville, NY 12078.To take the next step, visit www.maxspann.com or call 888-299-1438 for additional details and register for the Property Information Package. For more information about this and other Max Spann’s auctions, visit www.maxspann.com , or follow Max Spann on Facebook/MaxSpann and Twitter/MaxSpann.



