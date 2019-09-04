Keefer Babbitt, Portfolio Manager Juliette Douglas, Deputy DOR & PM Brad Barth, Deputy CIO & PM

Keefer Babbitt, Brad Barth, and Juliette Douglas Promoted to Portfolio Manager, Deputy Chief Investment Officer, and Deputy Director of Research

We are excited to elevate Keefer with this well deserved promotion and to add depth to the CIO and DOR teams via Brad and Juliette. Our team is seasoning nicely, with indiviudals ready to contribute.” — Blake Walker, CEO

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, USA, September 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grandeur Peak Global Advisorsannounced today that Keefer Babbitt has been promoted to the role of Industry Portfolio Manager on the Grandeur Peak Global Reach Fund focused on the Industrials, Energy & Materials sector alongside Mark Madsen. The Global Reach Fund is managed by industry portfolio managers (and their respective industry teams) who collectively cover the globe to find what they believe to be lesser known, best-in-class growth companies. Additionally, Brad Barth has been named a portfolio manager on the Global Stalwarts Fund alongside Randy Pearce. Mr. Pearce and Mr. Barth are already co-portfolio managers on the International Stalwarts Fund.Also announced today, in newly created positions, Brad Barth has been named Deputy Chief Investment Officer, and Juliette Douglas has been named Deputy Director of Research. They will work closely with Chief Investment Officer (CIO), Randy Pearce, and Director of Research (DOR), Rob Green, in their respective roles.Mr. Babbitt (CFA) joined Grandeur Peak in 2012 as a Research Analyst. His sector focus for the past seven years has been industrials, energy, and materials. Mr. Babbitt graduated Magna Cum Laude with a BS in Finance from the University of Utah, where he was the President of the Finance Club. Mr. Babbitt holds the CFA designation.Mr. Barth (Master of Science) joined Grandeur Peak in 2015 from Goldman Sachs, where he had been an EMEA (Europe, Middle East & Africa) financial institutions analyst in the Credit Research Group. Mr. Barth is a Portfolio Manager on the Global Reach Fund, International Stalwarts Fund and now the Global Stalwarts Fund. Mr. Barth received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Utah and earned a master’s degree from the London School of Economics. He has taught a graduate level game theory course at the University of Utah.Ms. Douglas joined Grandeur Peak in 2013 from Adidas, where she was a financial analyst. Prior to Adidas, Ms. Douglas had worked in operations at Wasatch Advisors. Ms. Douglas moved to the Grandeur Peak Research Team in 2016 from her role as a Global Equities Trader. She is a Portfolio Manager on the Global Reach Fund. Ms. Douglas graduated with honors from Westminster College where she earned a Bachelor of Science in Business, with a concentration in Finance.Blake Walker, CEO, said: “We are excited to elevate Keefer with this well deserved promotion and to add depth to the CIO and DOR teams via Brad and Juliette. Our team is seasoning nicely, with indiviudals ready to contribute in larger ways. Keefer, Brad, and Juliette have unique skills that will make them instrumental contributors in their additional roles. They will be tackling a number of exciting projects that will strengthen our global research process in an increasingly complex world.”About Grandeur Peak Global AdvisorsGrandeur Peak Global Advisors is comprised of a highly seasoned and collaborative research team taking a bottom-up approach to investing using disciplined global screening, rigorous company due diligence, and close attention to valuation to find what we believe to be the best investment opportunities around the world. Our bias is towards micro to mid-cap companies because we believe we can find faster growth among these firms, and often at better valuations due to the lack of analyst coverage. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC is an employee-owned investment adviser headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah and registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940.###The objective of all the Grandeur Peak Funds is long-term growth of capital.RISKS:Mutual fund investing involves risks and loss of principal is possible. Diversification does not eliminate the risk of experiencing investment loss. Investing in small-cap funds will be more volatile and loss of principal could be greater than investing in large cap or more diversified funds.Investing in foreign securities entails special risks, such as currency fluctuations and political uncertainties, which are described in more detail in the prospectus. Investments in emerging markets are subject to the same risks as other foreign securities and may be subject to greater risks than investments in foreign countries with more established economies and securities markets.An investor should consider investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus, containing this and other information, visit www.grandeurpeakglobal.com or call 1-855-377-PEAK (7325). Please read it carefully before investing.CFA is a trademark owned by the CFA Institute.Grandeur Peak Funds are distributed by ALPS Distributors, Inc (“ADI”). ALPS Distributors, Inc. is not affiliated with Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC or Wasatch Advisors. Eric Huefner is a registered representative of ADI.GPG000845 8/31/20



