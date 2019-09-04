AdvisorHub Now Distributing Mindy Diamond on Independence Podcast

It’s exciting to be teaming up with a broadcaster of Mindy’s caliber and someone who is so well respected in our industry.” — Tony Sirianni, Publisher and CEO of AdvisorHub

NEW YORK, NY, USA, September 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AdvisorHub is pleased to announce that Mindy Diamond on Independence, the podcast series created by the President and CEO of Diamond Consultants, one of the industry’s leading financial advisor consulting and recruiting firms, will now be available to listeners on AdvisorHub.com.

The show, designed to educate financial advisors on the independent space and the evolving industry landscape, was started in November of 2017 by Diamond. Since then, she has offered educational monologues, as well as engaging interviews with top breakaway advisors and industry experts including Tim Oden, Senior Managing Director of Schwab Advisor Services; Mark Tibergien, CEO of BNY Mellon’s Pershing Advisor Solutions; Liz Nesvold, Founder and Managing Partner of Silver Lane Advisors; Shirl Penney, CEO of Dynasty Financial Partners; and Eric Poirier, CEO of Addepar.

“We developed the podcast to help answer the questions that advisors were asking about the independent space and the many new options available for advisors looking to better serve their clients and grow their businesses,” said Diamond. “We never expected it to resonate in the way that it has; the success and longevity clearly indicating a need for such content.”

The series currently stands at 45 episodes and after a summer hiatus, will relaunch on September 9th, when Diamond’s guest will be Michael Kitces, Partner and the Director of Wealth Management for Pinnacle Advisory Group, best-known for his own podcast series, blog, bylined articles and appearances.

“We’re excited to enter into this promotional relationship with the team at AdvisorHub,” Diamond shared. “Advisors and industry thought-leaders alike have shared that they see the show as their ‘go-to resource’ for learning about independence. So, our goal with AdvisorHub is to increase the reach and availability of the series as we continue to offer many new and exciting topics on this ever-evolving space.”

“It’s exciting to be teaming up with a broadcaster of Mindy’s caliber and someone who is so well respected in our industry,” said Tony Sirianni, Publisher and CEO of AdvisorHub. “Listening to Mindy’s podcast was one of the inspirations to launch our own channel that will feature podcasts from myself, Paul Deitrich and others.”

Other guests scheduled for 2019 include Bob Oros, the CEO of HighTower; Josh Brown, thought-leader and CEO of Ritholtz Wealth Management; Marc Cohen and Rich Steinmeier of LPL Financial; Jodi Perry, President of the Independent Contractor Division of Raymond James; as well as several top breakaway advisors and industry experts.

In addition to the series page on AdvisorHub.com, the show will continue to be accessible via the Diamond Consultants website, as well as all major podcast channels including Apple iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher, Spotify and YouTube.

A full description of the series is available on the Diamond website: https://www.diamond-consultants.com/podcast-mindy-diamond-independence/

For more information about Diamond Consultants, visit: https://www.diamond-consultants.com/about-us/

About AdvisorHub:

AdvisorHub expands upon traditional trade industry coverage. In addition to investigative journalism and sophisticated commentary on the wealth management industry, we provide recruiting deals and compensation information crucial to advisors’ business and careers.

With a management team led by former advisor, industry CEO, and thought leader — Tony Sirianni, AdvisorHub produces content that is of unique value to financial advisors.

AdvisorHub has offices in New York, NY and Middleburg, VA.

Contact: AdvisorHub - Patrick Clancy, VP of Marketing - (540) 883-3116 - pclancy@advisorhub.com

www.advisorhub.com







