CDC Overdose Data to Action Funding

Alabama Alabama Department of Public Health $ 3,718,433 Alaska Alaska Department of Health & Social Services $ 3,633,274 Allegheny County, PA Allegheny County Health Department (PA) $ 5,157,865 Arizona Arizona Department of Health Services $ 5,723,310 Arkansas Arkansas Department of Health $ 3,517,401 Baltimore County, MD Baltimore County Department of Health (MD) $ 2,616,028 Broward County, FL Florida Department of Health in Broward County (FL) $ 3,576,845 California California Department of Public Health $ 5,716,685 Chicago City, IL City of Chicago, Department of Public Health $ 3,301,970 Clark County, NV Southern Nevada Health District (Clark County, NV) $ 2,967,392 Colorado Colorado Dept of Public Health & Environment $ 4,085,898 Connecticut Connecticut Department of Public Health $ 5,948,985 Cuyahoga County, OH Cuyahoga County Board of Health (OH) $ 4,411,596 Delaware Delaware Department of Health and Social Services $ 5,827,830 District of Columbia District of Columbia Department of Health $ 5,926,602 Duval County, FL Florida Department of Health in Duval County $ 4,427,591 Florida Florida Department of Health $ 7,610,184 Franklin County, OH Franklin County Board of Commissioners/Public Health (OH) $ 3,974,855 Georgia Georgia Department of Public Health $ 5,118,298 Hamilton County, OH Hamilton County General Health District (OH) $ 5,311,920 Harris County, TX Harris County Public Health (TX) $ 2,079,506 Hawaii Hawaii State Department of Health-Behavioral Health Administration $ 3,398,294 Idaho Idaho Department of Health and Welfare $ 2,591,377 Illinois Illinois Department of Public Health $ 5,615,555 Indiana Indiana State Department of Health $ 7,153,983 Iowa Iowa Department of Public Health $ 2,686,911 Kansas Kansas Department of Health and Environment $ 3,136,762 Kentucky University of Kentucky Research Foundation $ 7,657,148 Louisiana Louisiana Office of Public Health $ 4,984,910 Maine Maine Department of Health and Human Services $ 4,625,213 Maricopa County, AZ Maricopa County Department of Public Health (AZ) $ 2,688,960 Maryland Maryland Department of Public Health $ 7,214,413 Massachusetts Massachusetts Department of Health $ 7,138,651 Michigan Michigan Department of Health and Human Services $ 7,013,333 Minnesota Minnesota Department of Health $ 3,970,647 Mississippi Mississippi State Department of Health $ 2,756,000 Missouri Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services $ 4,922,875 Montana Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services $ 2,410,752 Nebraska NE Dept of Health and Human Services $ 2,563,404 Nevada Nevada Department of Health and Human Services $ 4,228,798 New Hampshire New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services $ 3,672,978 New Jersey New Jersey Department of Health $ 7,433,765 New Mexico New Mexico Department of Health $ 4,764,005 New York City, New York Fund for Public Health in New York, Inc.(NYC) $ 2,359,358 New York Health Research, Inc. / New York State Department of Health $ 6,251,633 North Carolina North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services $ 7,003,731 Northern Marianna Islands Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation (Northern Mariana Islands) $ 1,015,000 Ohio Ohio Department of Health $ 8,698,506 Oklahoma Oklahoma State Department of Health $ 4,191,979 Oregon Oregon Health Authority, Public Health Division $ 3,034,987 Palm Beach County, FL Florida Department of Health, Palm Beach County (FL) $ 4,010,923 Pennsylvania Pennsylvania Department of Health $ 8,448,267 Philadelphia, PA Philadelphia Department of Public Health (PA) $ 5,865,402 Puerto Rico Puerto Rico Department of Health $ 2,436,720 Rhode Island Rhode Island Department of Health $ 4,464,125 Riverside County, CA County of Riverside Department of Public Health (CA) $ 2,353,139 San Diego County, CA County of San Diego Health and Human Services Agency $ 2,185,228 South Carolina South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control $ 4,240,372 South Dakota South Dakota Department of Health $ 2,622,603 Tennessee Tennessee Department of Health $ 6,696,197 Utah Utah Department of Health $ 3,831,181 Vermont Vermont State Agency of Human Services $ 3,173,012 Virginia Virginia Department of Health $ 4,626,878 Washington Washington State Department of Health $ 4,390,240 West Virginia WV Department of Health and Human Resources $ 7,357,338 Wisconsin Wisconsin Department of Health Services $ 5,195,302 Total Award Funding $ 301,733,323



