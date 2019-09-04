CDC Overdose Data to Action Funding

|Alabama
|Alabama Department of Public Health
|$ 3,718,433
|Alaska
|Alaska Department of Health & Social Services
|$ 3,633,274
|Allegheny County, PA
|Allegheny County Health Department (PA)
|$ 5,157,865
|Arizona
|Arizona Department of Health Services
|$ 5,723,310
|Arkansas
|Arkansas Department of Health
|$ 3,517,401
|Baltimore County, MD
|Baltimore County Department of Health (MD)
|$ 2,616,028
|Broward County, FL
|Florida Department of Health in Broward County (FL)
|$ 3,576,845
|California
|California Department of Public Health
|$ 5,716,685
|Chicago City, IL
|City of Chicago, Department of Public Health
|$ 3,301,970
|Clark County, NV
|Southern Nevada Health District (Clark County, NV)
|$ 2,967,392
|Colorado
|Colorado Dept of Public Health & Environment
|$ 4,085,898
|Connecticut
|Connecticut Department of Public Health
|$ 5,948,985
|Cuyahoga County, OH
|Cuyahoga County Board of Health (OH)
|$ 4,411,596
|Delaware
|Delaware Department of Health and Social Services
|$ 5,827,830
|District of Columbia
|District of Columbia Department of Health
|$ 5,926,602
|Duval County, FL
|Florida Department of Health in Duval County
|$ 4,427,591
|Florida
|Florida Department of Health
|$ 7,610,184
|Franklin County, OH
|Franklin County Board of Commissioners/Public Health (OH)
|$ 3,974,855
|Georgia
|Georgia Department of Public Health
|$ 5,118,298
|Hamilton County, OH
|Hamilton County General Health District (OH)
|$ 5,311,920
|Harris County, TX
|Harris County Public Health (TX)
|$ 2,079,506
|Hawaii
|Hawaii State Department of Health-Behavioral Health Administration
|$ 3,398,294
|Idaho
|Idaho Department of Health and Welfare
|$ 2,591,377
|Illinois
|Illinois Department of Public Health
|$ 5,615,555
|Indiana
|Indiana State Department of Health
|$ 7,153,983
|Iowa
|Iowa Department of Public Health
|$ 2,686,911
|Kansas
|Kansas Department of Health and Environment
|$ 3,136,762
|Kentucky
|University of Kentucky Research Foundation
|$ 7,657,148
|Louisiana
|Louisiana Office of Public Health
|$ 4,984,910
|Maine
|Maine Department of Health and Human Services
|$ 4,625,213
|Maricopa County, AZ
|Maricopa County Department of Public Health (AZ)
|$ 2,688,960
|Maryland
|Maryland Department of Public Health
|$ 7,214,413
|Massachusetts
|Massachusetts Department of Health
|$ 7,138,651
|Michigan
|Michigan Department of Health and Human Services
|$ 7,013,333
|Minnesota
|Minnesota Department of Health
|$ 3,970,647
|Mississippi
|Mississippi State Department of Health
|$ 2,756,000
|Missouri
|Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services
|$ 4,922,875
|Montana
|Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services
|$ 2,410,752
|Nebraska
|NE Dept of Health and Human Services
|$ 2,563,404
|Nevada
|Nevada Department of Health and Human Services
|$ 4,228,798
|New Hampshire
|New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services
|$ 3,672,978
|New Jersey
|New Jersey Department of Health
|$ 7,433,765
|New Mexico
|New Mexico Department of Health
|$ 4,764,005
|New York City, New York
|Fund for Public Health in New York, Inc.(NYC)
|$ 2,359,358
|New York
|Health Research, Inc. / New York State Department of Health
|$ 6,251,633
|North Carolina
|North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services
|$ 7,003,731
|Northern Marianna Islands
|Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation (Northern Mariana Islands)
|$ 1,015,000
|Ohio
|Ohio Department of Health
|$ 8,698,506
|Oklahoma
|Oklahoma State Department of Health
|$ 4,191,979
|Oregon
|Oregon Health Authority, Public Health Division
|$ 3,034,987
|Palm Beach County, FL
|Florida Department of Health, Palm Beach County (FL)
|$ 4,010,923
|Pennsylvania
|Pennsylvania Department of Health
|$ 8,448,267
|Philadelphia, PA
|Philadelphia Department of Public Health (PA)
|$ 5,865,402
|Puerto Rico
|Puerto Rico Department of Health
|$ 2,436,720
|Rhode Island
|Rhode Island Department of Health
|$ 4,464,125
|Riverside County, CA
|County of Riverside Department of Public Health (CA)
|$ 2,353,139
|San Diego County, CA
|County of San Diego Health and Human Services Agency
|$ 2,185,228
|South Carolina
|South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control
|$ 4,240,372
|South Dakota
|South Dakota Department of Health
|$ 2,622,603
|Tennessee
|Tennessee Department of Health
|$ 6,696,197
|Utah
|Utah Department of Health
|$ 3,831,181
|Vermont
|Vermont State Agency of Human Services
|$ 3,173,012
|Virginia
|Virginia Department of Health
|$ 4,626,878
|Washington
|Washington State Department of Health
|$ 4,390,240
|West Virginia
|WV Department of Health and Human Resources
|$ 7,357,338
|Wisconsin
|Wisconsin Department of Health Services
|$ 5,195,302
|Total Award Funding
|
|$ 301,733,323