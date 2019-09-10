Dental Implants in Reading Making Fuller Smiles a Reality

Dental implants in Reading cost only $2,000

A single dental implant from Affordable Dental Solutions costs only $2,000.

READING, PA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Affordable dental implants in Reading are available from Affordable Dental Solutions. With five locations throughout Pennsylvania, ADS dentists have helped thousands of patients achieve fuller, healthier, and happier smiles.

A single dental implant from ADS costs only $2,000 and includes both the abutment and the crown. The natural appearance of dental implants is one of the reasons why the treatment has become one of the most popular dental procedures currently available.

ADS also offers dentures. Full dentures cost only $650 per arch and partial dentures cost only $750 per arch. Implant-retained dentures are available for $2,999 when two dental implants are added their existing lower dentures.

“During a free consultation, we’ll meet with patients, take x-rays, and go over a treatment plan,” explains Dr. Kerri Ann Swan, dentist in Reading. “Patients leave our office knowing just how we intend to help them smile again.”

To learn more about dental implants and dentures in Reading, request an appointment by visiting https://affordabledentalsolutions.com/request-appointment/. New patients are currently being accepted.



About Affordable Dental Solutions: Based in Eastern Pennsylvania, Affordable Dental Solutions is a provider of full dentistry services. For nearly a decade, Affordable Dental Solutions has offered patients procedures such as dental implants, crowns, and dentures at rates much lower than area competitors by utilizing state-of-the-art equipment and by negotiating discounts with implant manufacturing companies. Learn more at https://www.affordabledentalsolutions.com/.

