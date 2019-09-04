Final 3 weeks for the upcoming Defence Exports conference 2019

Defence Exports 2019

SMi Reports: The 14th annual Defence Exports conference attracts global acknowledgement with only 3 weeks left until the event this September in Amsterdam

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- SMi’s Defence Exports conference 2019 is set to take place on 25th- 26th September. The two-day event has already attracted a global audience of trade compliance professionals from Governments, Defence Corporations, Law Firms and Consultancies. There are now only 3 weeks left until the conference with a wide variety of nations attending such as: Belgium, France, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, United Kingdom, USA and more.Day 1 of the conference will explore US related export policies and regulations , while Day 2 will focus on the rest of the world, with presentations and panel debates on international case studies, EU regulations and BREXIT For those that are interested in attending and with only 3 weeks to go, places will be limited for the conference and workshops. Registrations can be made on the event website at www.defence-exports.com/prcom7 Conference Chairman: Gary Stanley, President, Global Legal ServicesOther Government industry experts speakers include:• Mr Rob Hart, Chief Regulatory and Multilateral Affairs, Office of Defense Trade Controls Policy, DDTC, State Department• Major General Bertrand Le Meur, Deputy Director for International, Strategic and Technological Affairs, French MoD• Lieutenant Colonel Erik Wijers, Chief Export Control RNLAF, Royal Netherlands Air Force• Tracy Minnifield, Deputy Director, Licensing Directorate, Defense Technology Security Administration• Ambassador Philip Griffiths, Head of Secretariat, Wassenaar Arrangement• Marshall M Lammers, Senior Counsel, Raytheon CompanyThe full speaker line-up and event brochure, it is available to download online at www.defence-exports.com/prcom7 There will also be 4 focused workshops on Tuesday 24th September and Friday 27th September:Workshop A on Tuesday 24th September: ‘Jurisdiction, Classification, and Licensing: How to Police your U.S. Suppliers’ hosted by Gary Stanley, President, Global Legal Services and Ed Peartree, Group Deputy Head of Export Controls, Licensing and Policy, BAE SystemsWorkshop B on Tuesday 24th September: ‘Managing Export Compliance with U.S. Suppliers: Essential Knowledge on License Exceptions, U.S. Re-Export Controls, and Catch-All’s’ hosted by Mr Tony Dearth, Former Chief Of Staff DDTC and President Dearth Consulting LLCWorkshop C on Friday 27th September: ‘The Identification and Management of Export Controlled Technical Information Within the UK Ministry of Defence’ hosted by Mark Jones, WATERGUARD ASSC Compliance Manager, UK Ministry of Defence and Nadtaya Bassi, WATERGUARD ASSC Senior Project Manager, UK Ministry of DefenceWorkshop D on Friday 27th September: ‘Defense and Dual-Use Export Controls of Asia Pacific Countries’ hosted by Jay Nash, Principal, Nash Global Trade ServicesAttending organisations include: AIM Norway Company, Airbus Poland S.A., Anderson Trade Compliance LLC, Armscor, Arrow Central Europe GmbH, BAE Systems, Defense Technology Security Administration, Defense Threat Reduction Agency, DRS Technologies, Inc., EADS, Federal Ministry of Economic Affairs and Energy, FLIR Systems Ltd, FMV, Fokker Technologies, French MoD, FTI Consulting, Global Legal Services, Government of Canada, Inspectorate of Strategic Products, Ipeco Holdings Limited, John Cockerill Defense, Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace, L-3 Communications Integrated Systems, MBDA Deutschland, MOOG Space & Defence, MTU Maintenance Hannover GmbH, OCR Services, Inc, Oerlikon Business Services GMBH, Oshkosh Defense LLC, Pillsbury, Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP, Raytheon Company, Raytheon UK, Rolls Royce Plc, Royal Netherlands Air Force, Safran, Solvay Composite Materials, Sonaca S.A., Spanish Secretary of State for Commerce, Strong and Herd LLP, Swedish Armed Forces, Thales Nederland, The Exporter, UK MoD, United Technologies Corporation, Wassenaar Arrangement, Zodiac US Corporation and more.Defence Exports 2019Conference: 25th – 26th September 2019Workshops: 24th and 27th September 2019Amsterdam, NetherlandsProudly sponsored by FTI Consulting, OCR and PillsburyFor sponsorship enquiries, contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 / smalick@smi-online.co.ukFor delegate enquiries, contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 207 827 6054 / jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk--END—About SMi Group: Established since 1993, SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



