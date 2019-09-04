NoviSign Digital Signage Named in Capterra’s Top 20 Most Popular for Digital Signage Software

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, U.S.A., September 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- NoviSign Digital Signage announced today that it has been named a Top 20 Digital Signage software product by Capterra, a free online service that helps organizations find the right software. To date, NoviSign has received a total of 55 customer reviews, with a top score of 5 out 5-star ratings for all 55 reviews!“Since 2011, NoviSign has been a pioneer in easy-to-use, cloud-based digital signage software”, said Chad Bogan, Director of Sales and Marketing at NoviSign. “Being listed in the Capterra's Top 20 report is a testament to the robustness, reliability and customer support that NoviSign offers. The icing on the cake is the validated 55, 5-Star customer reviews that NoviSign received!”Top 20 Most Popular Digital Signage Software is an independent assessment that evaluates user reviews and online search activity to generate a list of market leaders in the Digital Signage space, that offer the most popular solutions. The Top 20 Digital Signage Software report is available at https://www.capterra.com/digital-signage-software/#top-20 About NoviSignNoviSign's Digital Signage Software is a comprehensive set of web-based tools designed to give users everything needed to develop and manage exceptional digital signage. Comprised of a full online Studio, rich scheduling tab and a dynamic reports and status dashboard that makes the process of creating stunning digital signage easy and fun.Also included with NoviSign’s platform is a world-class support and training portal that offers step-by-step training videos, FAQ, complete technical documentation, phone support and online webinars.More About NoviSignWe believe digital signage was meant to be easy-to-use. Because of this belief, NoviSign has over 20,000 screens deployed across 5 continents. Some clients include Disney, Ikea, Dole, Home Depot, NASA, Nokia, Papa John’s Pizza and more! To learn more visit: https://www.novisign.com



