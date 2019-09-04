There were 787 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 163,396 in the last 365 days.

NoviSign Digital Signage Named in Capterra’s Top 20 Most Popular for Digital Signage Software

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, U.S.A., September 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NoviSign Digital Signage announced today that it has been named a Top 20 Digital Signage software product by Capterra, a free online service that helps organizations find the right software. To date, NoviSign has received a total of 55 customer reviews, with a top score of 5 out 5-star ratings for all 55 reviews!

“Since 2011, NoviSign has been a pioneer in easy-to-use, cloud-based digital signage software”, said Chad Bogan, Director of Sales and Marketing at NoviSign. “Being listed in the Capterra's Top 20 report is a testament to the robustness, reliability and customer support that NoviSign offers. The icing on the cake is the validated 55, 5-Star customer reviews that NoviSign received!”

Top 20 Most Popular Digital Signage Software is an independent assessment that evaluates user reviews and online search activity to generate a list of market leaders in the Digital Signage space, that offer the most popular solutions. The Top 20 Digital Signage Software report is available at https://www.capterra.com/digital-signage-software/#top-20.

About NoviSign

NoviSign's Digital Signage Software is a comprehensive set of web-based tools designed to give users everything needed to develop and manage exceptional digital signage. Comprised of a full online Studio, rich scheduling tab and a dynamic reports and status dashboard that makes the process of creating stunning digital signage easy and fun.
Also included with NoviSign’s platform is a world-class support and training portal that offers step-by-step training videos, FAQ, complete technical documentation, phone support and online webinars.

More About NoviSign

We believe digital signage was meant to be easy-to-use. Because of this belief, NoviSign has over 20,000 screens deployed across 5 continents. Some clients include Disney, Ikea, Dole, Home Depot, NASA, Nokia, Papa John’s Pizza and more! To learn more visit: https://www.novisign.com

