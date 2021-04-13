NoviSign delivers Digital Signage Solution to Smile Eyes Clinic at Münich Airport

NoviSign and Smile Eyes Clinic embarked on a joint pilot project in the medical field and especially in the field of providing information to patients.

MÜNICH, GERMANY, April 13, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- NoviSign, a market leader in the fields of Digital Signage Solutions and Smile Eyes, specialist ophthalmology clinics, with 13 branches throughout Germany and Austria that specializing in laser eye surgeries, are cooperating in joint development and installation of a "patient information system" at Smile Eyes clinic in Munich Airport The NoviSign solution is designed to accommodate the patients by making their waiting time in the clinic a more pleasant experience. At the same time, Smile Eyes would like to inform them about the range of services and latest developments provided in the clinic.The main challenge was providing a cost-effective solution, without getting into high expenses and a long term investment. Therefore, NoviSign created a Digital Signage Solution while using Smile Eyes' existing smart TVs. The Digital Signage Solution includes six screens divided into two different kinds of contents which aim to intensify the viewers' interest and expose them to the variety of treatments provided in the clinic. This type of "information system" is currently increasingly integrated into the fields of medicine.NoviSign develops software that can easily be transferred to other Smile Eyes branches throughout Europe. In addition, NoviSign designed the content in a way that it can be easily changed and amended remotely by the staff, even from their mobile device.NoviSign intends to continue supporting the Smile Eyes clinics with the improved service they are giving to their costumers. Following the success of this pilot, NoviSign look forward to continue this collaboration across the chain.