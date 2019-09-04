R4G Announces New Fun Reward 2020 All Star Baseball Game Ticket Savings

Do you love baseball and making a difference join R4G to enjoy both We Help Companies Find Talented Professionals and Generate Proceeds to Do Good www.RecruitingforGood.com Help R4G Fund The Ed Asner Family Center and Enjoy Fun Rewards www.edasnerfamilycenter.org

Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to help fund LA causes; and rewards people who make referrals to help the staffing agency with baseball ticket savings.

Join R4G to Help Fund Causes and Enjoy Fun for Good.” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency sponsoring Rewarding L.A. Fun to inspire participation and help fund local causes. People who successfully participate in R4G by making referrals to help fund local baseball teams (kids), schools, or The Ed Asner Family Center; earn $1,000 All-Star ticket savings reward with First Choice Tickets.According to Recruiting for Good and Rewarding LA, Founder Carlos Cymerman, adds "How do we make life great in L.A.? We inspire people to make a difference, and reward fun for good. The average cost of 2020 All-Star Game ticket is $500...do you love baseball and making a difference join R4G to enjoy both."Helping Fund Baseball TeamsParticipate in R4G to earn proceeds for equipment, uniforms, and team travel.How to Enjoy Fun for Good1. Refer a company that retains Recruiting for Good for search; or refer a family member or friend who is looking for a fulltime technical position in LA (before December 1, 2019).2. Recruiting for Good donates $1,000 from the placement made with the referred company to The Ed Asner Family Center; or to a local school in LA, or baseball team.3. Upon completion of 90 days employment; Recruiting for Good rewards $1,000 All-Star ticket savings with First Choice Tickets.Carlos Cymerman adds, "You can gift your ticket reward to anyone living in LA, sponsor a family to attend the All-Star Game, or donate the tickets to a school for an auction."AboutRecruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals great jobs they love, since 1998. Companies retain us to find them the best talent in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, and Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales. And generates proceeds for causes www.RecruitingforGood.com The Ed Asner Family Center’s mission is to promote self-confidence in differently abled individuals and bring balance and wellness to those individuals and their families. Delivering Camp Ed, enrichment programs, and mental health programs. To learn more visit www.edasnerfamilycenter.org First Choice Tickets has been in business since 1990 and providing concert, theatre and sporting event tickets to clients for almost three decades. Our office specializes in the very high demand National Finals Rodeo (NFR). We are a personalized ticket agency with an emphasis on reliable and professional customer service. We are proud members of the National Association of Ticket Brokers (NATB.org). www.4tix.com



