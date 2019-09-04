Enclavix CEO, Nicole Toomey Davis, Leading VentureWrench SBIR Workshop at the 39th Annual America’s SBDC Conference

VentureWrench Logo

VentureWrench co-creator to lead workshop to support SBDC leaders from across the United States

SILICON SLOPES, UTAH, US, September 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The VentureWrench™ Startup Community from Enclavix™, LLC is pleased to announce that Nicole Toomey Davis is presenting the VentureWrench workshop, "Improving your SBIR Proposal – Insights from the SBIR Review Process" at the 39th Annual America’s SBDC Conference which takes place September 3-6, 2019, in Long Beach, California, at the Long Beach Convention Center.

Details of the Conference Agenda can be found on the ASBDC Conference website.

Improving your SBIR Proposal – Insights from the SBIR Review Process

Thursday 8:00 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.

Room 103A

The 39th Annual America’s SBDC Conference takes place September 3-6, 2019, in Long Beach, California, at the Long Beach Convention Center. Every year the conference attracts 1,300+ SBDC professionals from all over the nation. These advisors, trainers and directors come together for professional development and networking.

The VentureWrench Startup Community builds on the AI-powered VentureWrench Library at Library.VentureWrench.com, also free for entrepreneurs, and adds rich content including E-books, checklists, guides, the team's StartupNotes blog, online courses and workshops to help entrepreneurs get to success more quickly. Entrepreneurs can access all of this and more at VentureWrench.com.

About Enclavix, LLC and the VentureWrench Startup Community

Enclavix is an Artificial Intelligence software company that creates online tools to accelerate innovation and entrepreneurship by applying artificial intelligence, machine learning and related technologies to identify and curate the highest quality, most useful resources to coach and support startup entrepreneurs and to tackle intellectual property challenges. The company has received over $1.2 million in funding from the National Science Foundation through the SBIR program to allow the launch of the AI – powered VentureWrench Library. The VentureWrench Startup Community combines artificial intelligence and advanced software with rich content to help entrepreneurs bring capital into their business, solve problems, answer questions and help them move their business forward.

The startup coaches and creators of the VentureWrench Startup Community, the team at Enclavix, LLC, are experienced entrepreneurs who have started multiple businesses, raised millions of dollars in investment from investors and the SBIR program, and sold their prior company to a public firm. Our CEO has also mentored and provided grant funding for dozens of emerging technology companies through her public service running a State funding program. The team is passionate about entrepreneurship and its potential for entrepreneurs and for the economy.

Enclavix designed the VentureWrench Library to help entrepreneurs find the information they need – from the best resources – as quickly as possible. Enclavix appreciates the support of the National Science Foundation which provided funding for a portion of this work.

Learn more at https://venturewrench.com/ or https://venturewrench.com/about/ .



