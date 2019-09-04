Black Women’s Perspectives on Life, Beauty & Advertising Explored At M2Moms® The Marketing to Moms Conference

Pepper Miller, President, The Hunter Miller Group Mita Mallick, Head of Diversity & Cross-Cultural Marketing, Unilever

Helping marketers understand and engage with a too often-overlooked population

We will explore black women’s multifaceted experiences around life, beauty and the images she does and does not see in advertising.” — Pepper Miller, President, The Hunter Miller Group

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, September 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- “Equality, diversity and inclusion at all levels is essential to the future success of every business targeting women, moms and families,” according to Pepper Miller , President, The Hunter Miller Group. Miller will be joined in her presentation at M2Momsby Mita Mallick, Unilever’s Head of Diversity and Cross-Cultural Marketing. They will explore black women’s multifaceted experiences around life, beauty and the images she does and does not see in advertising. M2Moms® -The Marketing to Moms Conference will be held October 16 & 17, 2019, at Fordham University’s NYC Lincoln Center campus. It is presented by Fordham’s Center for Positive Marketing and attended by national and global brand marketing executives to learn how to build more business with women and moms.Unilever’s Study of Black WomenMiller, an award-winning speaker, who is also the author of “Black Still Matters In Marketing”, explained, “In order to help brands empathize, engage and use her words to embrace and embody the world of black women, Mita will also share key insights in our session from Unilever’s 2018 Study on Black Women, which was conducted by my company, The Hunter Miller Group. Under her leadership, Unilever is gender balanced at manager level and above. Unilever was named the #1 Company for Working Mothers by Working Mother Media in 2018. She also co-created the first of its kind Cultural Immersions series to increase the cultural competency of marketers training over 4,000 marketers to date. Mita was named a Working Mother of the Year by She Runs It (Formerly Advertising Women of New York) and a Valiente Award Finalist at SXSW for her inspiring work in 2019. She received the Inaugural Diversity Innovator Award from the National Association for Female Executives in 2018 and was on the “50 People Under 40 Shaking Up Beauty” Youthquake List by Women’s Wear Daily 2017. “More 2019 Highlights:“Pepper and Mita are both powerhouse speakers with an important message. This session should be on every marketer’s “don’t miss” list,” according to Nan McCann, M2Momsproducer. “In addition to cross-cultural, this year’s conference will also examine how intergenerational marketing has become a key component of marketing to moms and women. It includes timely new presentations on the very real differences between millennial moms and the massive emerging cohort of Gen Z moms and women. We’ll also take an in-depth look at the moms market in China. Every year 17 million new babies are born in China versus only 4 million new US babies. It absolutely dwarfs the US market. Plus we’re featuring several tech sessions on how moms and women are using every screen at their disposal to network, search, get advice, recommend, shop & buy. The tech sessions & media discussions will be presented by Google, Facebook, YouTube, Foursquare, BuzzFeed, JetBlack, Instagram and Edison Research. Additionally, we’ll explore how “smart” innovation is changing the home environment.”Creative Engagement & Awards:“It’s not all work. In keeping with our annual traditions we’ll present our “Mom First” & “This Woman Means Business” Awards. The “Mom First” Award is given to a mom who saw and successfully pursued a business opportunity she discovered while being a mom. The “This Women Means Business” Award is presented to a proven business leader… an innovator and visionary…who in words and actions recognizes that women can be a transforming economic force in the world today…that for every successful enterprise, women mean business.”Pepper Miller Bio:Pepper MillerPresident, The Hunter Miller GroupAuthor, Black Still Matters in MarketingCo-Author, What’s Black About ItPepper Miller is a recognized market researcher, author, thought leader and Black American subject matter expert. Since 1995, Pepper has been helping Fortune 500 companies better understand and positively engage Black America so they can have loyal customers and a positive bottom line. Some of these companies include: AARP, Coca Cola, McDonald’s, Procter and Gamble, The Chicago Symphony Orchestra and more. Pepper co-authored What’s Black About It? with the late Herb Kemp and authored Black Still Matters in Marketing, considered by many in the marketing industry to be the most important books on Black consumer cultural insights. Her third book, Yes, I Speak English, Are You Talking to Me? will be released early next year. Pepper blogged for Advertising Age and Forbes and has won several awards including Target Market News’ MAAX Award for Research Executive of the year in 2007, and M2W’s Take the Cake Award twice -- for best speaker in 2006 and 2012.M2Moms/ M2WSponsors:Presenting Sponsor for 2019 is The Center for Positive Marketing at Fordham University. Additional sponsors include: Google, AARP, Facebook, Healthline, Foursquare, WongDoody, GfK, The Motherboard, FlashLight Insights, Playwell LLC, Marketing to Mums, Tinybeans, Incite, The Female Factor, The Hunter Miller Group, Edison Research, BuzzFeed, Millennial Ad Network, Snippies and Tiny Tutus.About M2Moms/ M2WM2Moms-The Marketing to Moms ConferenceM2W-The Marketing to Women ConferenceOctober 16 & 17, 2019, Pope Auditorium at Fordham UniversityFor information: www.M2Moms.com www.m2w.biz or 860.724.2649 or nan@pme-events.com25% Early Registration Discount Code Is EB25 at: https://www.m2moms.com/registration/ M2Moms& M2Ware produced by PMEEnterprises LLC.



