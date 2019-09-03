Bariatric Multivitamin Named New Product of the Year Launches on Amazon

Universal Body Labs Bariatric Liquid Force Multivitamin UBL Vitamin Absorption chart

Universal Body Labs is excited to announce the release of its bariatric multivitamin on Amazon, named 2018 New Product of the Year by Supplement News.

ADEL, IA , USA, September 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Universal Body Labs, a manufacturer of multivitamins, has launched its bariatric multivitamin on Amazon. The vitamin capsules were named 2018 New Product of the Year by Supplement News.Patients who have bariatric surgery at one point in their lives require the intake of vitamins to compensate for vitamin deficiencies due to their limited diets.“Bariatric patients require a special multivitamin because, after the procedure, the body cannot absorb vitamins the way it used to. Since you are also eating substantially less food, it can be very difficult to get all the nutrients your body needs,” says Steven Roberts, the company spokesperson. “Our bariatric liquid force multivitamin consists of proprietary liquid caps for quick absorption by the body. Each cap contains 29 essential nutrients and a complex blend of vegetable and enzymes- 42 in total- to ensure that the body receives all the vitamins it needs every day.”The brand advises that its easy-to-swallow bariatric vitamins can be taken with or without food. Patients will only need to take two pills a day at their convenience for optimal results.“Each pill is quickly absorbed after three minutes of ingestion. The formulation is easy on your stomach and does not leave behind an aftertaste in the mouth. Our capsules also contain no extra sugar, which means no extra calories, to mask the taste,” adds Roberts.“My levels were not good at my follow up appointment, and the doc got on me about taking my vitamins. I told him I was having a hard time getting them down. He recommended these. At my follow up yesterday, he said my levels were now better than they were before my surgery,’’ commented a satisfied customer on Amazon.Those interested in finding out more details about the bariatric multivitamin should visit the company’s website or its Amazon storefront.###

Bariatric Multivitamin Named New Product of the Year Launches on Amazon



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.