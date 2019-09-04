Light Engine Design Corp. (OTC: TLED) Executes Mutual Letter of Intent with CBD Genetics Leader ZED Therapeutics, Inc.

TLED has executed a mutual letter of intent with CBD industry leader ZED Therapeutics to develop light-based technologies to optimize hemp-based medicines.

PHOENIX, AZ, USA, September 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Light Engine Design Corp. (“TLED”) has executed a mutual letter of intent with CBD industry leader ZED Therapeutics (“ZED”) to develop innovative light-based technologies to optimize the production of hemp-based medicines.ZED Therapeutics is a health and wellness company operating in the medicinal hemp sector. Leveraging collaborations with world-renowned chemists and plant geneticists, ZED has developed a diverse catalogue of high-CBD (cannabidiol, >20% w/w) genetics for the production of full-spectrum oils that are exceptionally rich in ancillary cannabinoids, terpenes, and various flavonoids. ZED’s products are specifically designed to help those struggling with general ailments, as well as neurological, dermatological, and metabolic abnormalities.“We are very excited about this mutually beneficial partnership. Working closely with TLED and their design team will allow us to optimize LED lighting configurations to continue to push the expression of rare cannabinoids from our novel strains of high-CBD hemp. Ultimately, this partnership will facilitate the production of more efficacious nutraceutical products, as well as the development of novel LED technologies to be used for specific horticultural applications,” says Jim Viccars, President and Chief Executive Officer of ZED Therapeutics, INC.The alliance tasks Tall Trees LED Co. (talltreesled.com), Light Engine Design Corp’s wholly-owned subsidiary, with formulating lighting spectrum recipes and specific delivery schedules to influence biological functions, to include cannabinoid production and enhancement of terpene production. ZED will provide their genetics expertise and state-of-the-art laboratory facilities to assist in these formulations and to test the results. ZED and TLED will share in any intellectual property rights resulting from their collective work. In return, TLED will provide discounted custom lighting to ZED's current and proposed production facilities. “I am incredibly excited to work with ZED. Their knowledge and experience in the cannabis and hemp industries is phenomenal, but pales in comparison to their altruistic foundation and successes to-date,” said Robert Manes, TLED’s President and COO, “We at Light Engine Design Corp and Tall Trees LED Co are very proud to know and be a part of the ZED team.”About the Company: TLED is focused on becoming an industry pioneer in the research, development, manufacturing, and sales of state-of-the-art Solid-State Lighting (SSL). The Company will provide high-quality consumer lighting products, as well as specialize in the design of advanced light engines and fixtures employing unique light emitting diode (LED) technologies for the use in homes, municipalities, commercial buildings and operations, and biological lighting industries, including algae, horticulture, and human phototherapy markets.Forward Looking Statements: This press release contains “forward-looking statements” as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including factors that could delay, divert or change any of them, and could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from the current expectations. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements in the press release should be evaluated together with the many uncertainties that affect TLED’s business and TLED undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.



