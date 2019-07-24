Light Engine Design Corp. Appoints AZZ, Inc. CEO, Thomas E. Ferguson, Chairman of its Advisory Board

Thomas Ferguson

Mr. Ferguson is CEO of AZZ, Inc. (NYSE: AZZ), a $1.3B NYSE-traded company specializing in infrastructure and energy solutions.

Light Engine Design Corp. (OTCMKTS:TLED)

PHOENIX, AZ, USA, July 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prior to AZZ, Mr. Ferguson served in various senior executive positions with Flowserve Corp. Mr. Ferguson served as Senior Vice President of Flowserve Corp. from December 2006 to January 2012 and as President of the Flow Solutions Group until January 2012. Earlier, he served in a number of executive positions at Flowserve, including President of the Pump Division, Senior Vice President of the Pump Division and President of the Flow Solutions Division. His career with Flowserve and one of its predecessor companies, BW/IP spans 25 years. He has been a Director of AZZ Inc. since November 4, 2013. He has also served as a Member of the Board of Directors at Hydraulic Institute. Mr. Ferguson holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Distribution and Technology from Texas A&M University.For the last several years, Mr. Ferguson served as the Chairman of the Advisory Board of Curtis Mathes, Inc. Following the merger of Curtis Mathes and Light Engine Design Corp (“TLED”), the Board of Directors of TLED asked Mr. Ferguson to serve in the same capacity at TLED. Light Engine Design welcomes Mr. Ferguson and is looking forward to his guidance in several critical areas, including manufacturing, logistics and distribution. His knowledge of infrastructure and power management/distribution sectors will assist greatly in development of the Curtis Mathes line of industrial lighting fixtures, including the CM line targeting the oil and gas industries. “I’m extremely excited to learn everything I can from Mr. Ferguson,” stated TLED President and COO, Robert Manes, “working with him will be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and will provide us with some wonderful tools for success.”In addition to his advice targeting the power sectors, Mr. Ferguson will prove invaluable as the Company grows, applying his knowledge and experience to help guide expansion into the higher markets, if and when the company applies to up-list. “I have long had faith in the Curtis Mathes brand and have worked to bring them to the publicly-traded markets,” said Mr. Ferguson, “Curtis Mathes’ acquisition by Light Engine Design is the first step to bigger and better things.”About the Company: TLED is focused on becoming an industry pioneer in the research, development, manufacturing, and sales of state-of-the-art Solid-State Lighting (SSL). The Company will provide high-quality consumer lighting products, as well as specialize in the design of advanced light engines and fixtures employing unique light emitting diode (LED) technologies for the use in homes, municipalities, commercial buildings and operations, and biological lighting industries, including algae, horticulture, and human phototherapy markets.Forward Looking Statements: This press release contains “forward-looking statements” as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including factors that could delay, divert or change any of them, and could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from the current expectations. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements in the press release should be evaluated together with the many uncertainties that affect TLED’s business and TLED undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.



