Sino American Oil Joint Ventures with Salience BoiSciences to enter CBD space
$OILY expands markets from Oil to CBD, Land Reclamation, Greenhouse projects, and nutriceuticals spaces to increase assets and revenue potential
Sino American Oil (OTCMKTS:OILY)
CHEYENNE, WYOMING, USA, September 3, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SINO AMERICAN OIL ( the Company, aka OTC:OILY, with trading ticker
symbol OILY) announces its expansion into the Nutraceuticals
(Nutritional and health and wellness products) and plant harvesting
and cultivation industries.
OILY has signed a detailed Joint Venture Memorandum of Understanding
with the California, USA company, Salience Biosciences (Salience). The
JV document states milestones on how to make OILY a leader in the
cultivation space, by using Salience's experience and staff.
Product-line sharing, marketing expertise, and clinical study results
will be granted by Salience to the Company, for the mutual benefit of
marketing and asset and revenue growth. "The asset and revenue growth
aspects will be planned commensurate on the negotiations with
Salience," says Salience and OILY.
The Joint Venture allows OILY to enter a new industry, called the CBD
industry. Before this JV, the company has been a low-profile company,
with a solid 11 year history listed on the exchange.
OILY CEO, Richard Tang stated that "The company is expanding its
industry classification from Oil and Gas Exploration, and adding the
industries of land and property reclamation and bio sciences and
nutraceuticals. In conjunction with that expansion, the company is
pleased to announce its relationship with Salience Biosciences.
Salience is a company that intends to contribute certain intellectual
property and jointly develop product sales in association with OILY
and we are excited to forge this relationship and leverage the booming
and expanding CBD marketplace. "
The Company has refreshed its website, www.oily.website, with
information about nutraceuticals, land reclamation, and the various
verticals pertaining to manufacturing of oils.
Salience Biosciences is a CBD manufacturer, product developer and
distribution company with operations in California and Arizona. With a
core line of products in CBD oil and related products, they have a
national distribution chain with a strong reputation in the areas of
pain relief with tinctures, oils and lotion products. Salience is a
leader in the evaluation of nano-emulsion technology in the delivery of
CBD for myriad of physical and mental health treatments. Salience
Biosciences can be contacted at www.salience-biosciences.com
This release has been approved by the Company and its JV Partner,
Salience Biosciences within 24 hours of the signing of the MOU JV.
Richard TANG
Sino American Oil Company
+1 604-771-7098
