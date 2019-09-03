Sino American Oil Joint Ventures with Salience BoiSciences to enter CBD space

$OILY expands markets from Oil to CBD, Land Reclamation, Greenhouse projects, and nutriceuticals spaces to increase assets and revenue potential

Sino American Oil (OTCMKTS:OILY)

"$OILY has evolved from a very quiet public company, to an exciting contender for leadership in the Natural Oils (Saffron, Yloang Ylang, CBD) oils, and nutrients space (Honey)” — Richard Tang

CHEYENNE, WYOMING, USA, September 3, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SINO AMERICAN OIL ( the Company, aka OTC:OILY, with trading ticker

symbol OILY) announces its expansion into the Nutraceuticals

(Nutritional and health and wellness products) and plant harvesting

and cultivation industries.

OILY has signed a detailed Joint Venture Memorandum of Understanding

with the California, USA company, Salience Biosciences (Salience). The

JV document states milestones on how to make OILY a leader in the

cultivation space, by using Salience's experience and staff.

Product-line sharing, marketing expertise, and clinical study results

will be granted by Salience to the Company, for the mutual benefit of

marketing and asset and revenue growth. "The asset and revenue growth

aspects will be planned commensurate on the negotiations with

Salience," says Salience and OILY.

The Joint Venture allows OILY to enter a new industry, called the CBD

industry. Before this JV, the company has been a low-profile company,

with a solid 11 year history listed on the exchange.

OILY CEO, Richard Tang stated that "The company is expanding its

industry classification from Oil and Gas Exploration, and adding the

industries of land and property reclamation and bio sciences and

nutraceuticals. In conjunction with that expansion, the company is

pleased to announce its relationship with Salience Biosciences.

Salience is a company that intends to contribute certain intellectual

property and jointly develop product sales in association with OILY

and we are excited to forge this relationship and leverage the booming

and expanding CBD marketplace. "

The Company has refreshed its website, www.oily.website, with

information about nutraceuticals, land reclamation, and the various

verticals pertaining to manufacturing of oils.

Salience Biosciences is a CBD manufacturer, product developer and

distribution company with operations in California and Arizona. With a

core line of products in CBD oil and related products, they have a

national distribution chain with a strong reputation in the areas of

pain relief with tinctures, oils and lotion products. Salience is a

leader in the evaluation of nano-emulsion technology in the delivery of

CBD for myriad of physical and mental health treatments. Salience

Biosciences can be contacted at www.salience-biosciences.com

This release has been approved by the Company and its JV Partner,

Salience Biosciences within 24 hours of the signing of the MOU JV.



