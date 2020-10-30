DIGITILITI $DIGI (OTCMARKETS) Provides Update to Investors, Shareholders: New Control and added business

DIGITILITI (OTCMKTS:DIGI)

CROSS LAKE, MINNESOTA, USA, October 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digitiliti is a Minnesota company and trades on the OTCMarkets. It has a trading symbol of $DIGI (DIGI).

The Company announces changes to the board of directors. The Board of Directors agreed to resign all of the previous board because the operators are not relevant to the new business. Mr. Ko is an interim Officer, and is located in Hong Kong (not China), and is an expert in marketing and Chinese translation media.

The new business fits the name of the Company -- it is in the Internet News Sending business. Being the name DIGITILITI, it is an appropriate name to describe the nature of sending Digital News Releases.

The Company has a business plan to obtain free or affordable access to news outlets, and be able to send the news to those channels. The Channels are technically called RSS and ATOM feeds. So far it has successfully created an affiliate partnership with a few small RSS outlets.

The Company has made a website called www.digitilit.co. (not COM).

The Company is pleased with the progress so far, and it will make more incremental updates to further advance itself to be an industry competitor/associate in the news industry.

