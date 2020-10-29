Caduceus Software Systems $CSOC provides update to shareholders: getting current new energy into the company

JOHNSON, RI, USA, October 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For immediate release to the general public.

This is a minor news notification to our valued shareholders and investors and people inquiring about the state of the Company, Caduceus Software Systems, $CSOC.

CSOC is a publicly traded company on the OTCMarkets. It is Alternate Reporting and discloses information on the OTCIQ system.

The Company has not provided much information about its activities. The Company was waiting for merger candidates to sign agreements and definitive agreements and real cash into escrow to make the agreements binding.

The Company has gotten close in 2017 - 2018, but the merger candidate did not have the necessary audit-ability to merge.

In 2019, The Company has received a tender for work on IT services in a grand scale. It was consulting work. The consulting work led to new connections, and the new connections has now led to a very amicable agreement to proceed with a Letter of Intent.

Letter of Intents are documents that do not mean much, unless it is followed with terms and an agreement to move forward, and with cash.

This time around, it is October - November 2020, and the Company believes that the party (not to be disclosed yet due to Non-Disclosure Statement), that the party will actually perform the terms.

The party agrees to pay for the OTCMarkets (OTCIQ) access so that the Company can post financial statements. This is around $4500 - $5500 per six months.

In addition, the party agrees to retain an AUDITOR for the Company. This is a rare phenomenon in the OTCmarkets Alternative Reporting companies because it is unnecessary to provide audited financials. However the party has produced a comfort letter to the Company that gives it a high chance that they will pay for audited financials for CSOC.

The goodwill and faith in the execution are all forward looking. But it is an interesting activity that the party wants to undertake for the Company. The Company, if the money is received, will immediately post the missing financials and has the intention to file the missing quarters and the annual report to be pink current.

The Company does not have "loose" or free trading shares.

The company nor insiders (Richard Tang, Anna Tang, and Erwin Vahlsing) have any shares to deposit.

The Company has debt but does not have intentions of converting to dilute the market.

The Company nor the insiders have any intention to sell any shares, and for that matter, the insiders do not even have any shares that are in deposited state.

The Company does not have DWAC so it is an impossibility to deposit shares electronically without the approval of Richard, Anna, or Erwin, to allow any deposits.

The Company uses a reliable Transfer Agent that ensures no funny business is going on.

The Company's float remains the same as it has been for years.

The Company is registered in the state of Wyoming, and was in the state of Nevada. It had moved to Wyoming properly via a continuance and was for cost savings business.

The Company is still a viable company with the expressed vigor and energy by its board of directors to provide value to its shareholders.

The Company does not have a trading account for itself.

The Company does not have any loans payables or debt converters or outside parties that have engaged with the company.

The Company is a very boring company and will continue to not surprise the general public and wishes to retain good investors.

The Company always replies to real investor emails, whether it is just to ensure that we are responsive or a real inquiry. We never ignore polite emails.

