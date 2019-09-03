Hospice and Palliative Credentialing Center to Relaunch Certification Exam for LPN/LVNs

Exam for LPNs is a response to increased employer demand.

PITTSBURGH, PA, USA, September 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- For Immediate ReleaseContact: Leonard Mafrica, 412.787.9303, leonardm@hpna.orgThe Hospice and Palliative Credentialing Center (HPCC) will relaunch the Certified Hospice and Palliative Licensed Nurse ( CHPLN ) examination in 2020. The CHPLN examination had been discontinued in 2017 due to lower use compared with HPCC’s flagship certification programs for registered nurses and advanced practice nurses. In recent months, as HPCC has developed stronger relationships with employers through its Employer Partner Program , the organization has seen increased demand to support certification across nursing levels and disciplines. The relaunch of the CHPLN exam is a response to needs identified by HPCC’s corporate clients in the hospice and palliative field.Recent work conducted by HPCC’s Board of Directors on the value of certification showed that employers in the hospice and palliative field consider certification a differentiator in their efforts to become employers of choice.”We listened to our employer partners and are responding with a program that addresses workforce needs. HPCC has always been seen as the only certifying organization that supports the whole hospice and palliative team,” said Chief Executive Officer Ginger Marshall, ACNP-BC, ACHPN, FPCN.The HPCC Board of Directors has approved the completion of a role delineation study (RDS) as the first step in relaunching. The RDS is a comprehensive study that will update the CHPLN examination to include all significant aspects of practice. The study will be completed in December 2019, and a detailed content outline for the CHPLN examination will be available in January 2020. Subsequently, the CHPLN examination will be developed and approved in accordance with the content outline.Throughout the process, HPCC will invite licensed practical/vocational nurses in hospice and palliative care to participate in practice analysis, examination and item development, and standard-setting activities. The expertise of those working in the LPN/LVN role will ensure the content validity of the CHPLN certification, according to HPCC Director of Credentialing Annette M. Parry Bush, RN, BSN, MBA, OCN. HPCC will make an announcement when the CPHLN examination is ready to be re-introduced in 2020.HPCC offers specialty certification to members of the hospice and palliative nursing team. More than 16,000 health professionals hold HPCC credentials, which establish professional commitment to safe, ethical, and evidence-based care. Certification promotes health and safety by validating competence and ensuring lifelong learning in hospice and palliative care. Together with the Hospice and Palliative Nurses Association and the Hospice and Palliative Nurses Foundation, HPCC works to advance expert care in serious illness. To learn more about HPCC, visit advancingexpertcare.org/certification.###



