Virginia Marshall Appointed Chief Executive Officer of HPNA, HPCC, and HPNF

New CEO Virginia (Ginger) Marshall

PITTSBURGH , PA, USA, June 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following a nationwide search, Virginia (Ginger) Marshall, ACNP-BC, ACHPN, FPCN, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of the Hospice and Palliative Nurses Association (HPNA), Hospice and Palliative Credentialing Center (HPCC), and Hospice and Palliative Nurses Foundation (HPNF). She will begin her new position in the national office in Pittsburgh on June 24, 2019.Ginger loves being a nurse. Her growth from a bedside nurse on a med-surg unit to CEO of the HPNA-HPCC-HPNF enterprise has been fueled by this love of nursing and her natural curiosity. “It has always been important to me to understand the ‘why’ in both my clinical and leadership experiences,” she said. “I feel extremely fortunate for the mentoring I received early on through my volunteer work with these organizations.” This mentoring contributed to her professional growth which in turn allowed her to pay it forward by mentoring numerous interdisciplinary colleagues.Ginger has been involved in hospice and palliative care leadership for the past 15 years. As a director, she established palliative care programs at an academic teaching hospital in Salt Lake City, UT and in eight hospitals for a large healthcare system in Charlotte, NC. While in Charlotte, her passion for education led her to develop a primary palliative care course which educated over 1,000 interdisciplinary bedside healthcare providers. She also served as the Senior Vice President of Palliative Care for a large national hospice where she established community-based palliative care programs across the country.Her experience in governance is well grounded through her 12 years of volunteer committee and board service including roles as president for both HPCC and HPNA.One of her favorite adages is “Speak your mind even if your voice shakes.” Ginger’s voice has been heard at national presentations on palliative care and leadership, The Institute of Medicine Roundtable on Health Literacy, a Senate Finance Committee meeting on serious illness, and at the table across from healthcare payers discussing the benefits of hospice and palliative care.A first-generation college student, Ginger completed her undergraduate work at University of Maryland and her post-graduate work at University of Pennsylvania. Her dedication to advancing expert care in serious illness has been recognized by the HPNA designation of Fellow in Palliative Care Nursing (FPCN).“We are excited to enter this next chapter in HPNA’s history and look forward to Ginger Marshall’s leadership in advocating for and engagement of our members,” said Beth Martin, MSN, RN, ACNP-BC, ACHPN, President of HPNA.President of HPCC Todd Hultman, PhD, ACNP, ACHPN added, “HPCC is at an important crossroad in addressing the needs of a rapidly evolving workforce and Ginger Marshall has just the right mix of background and expertise to lead us through it.”“We have great confidence that Ginger Marshall will help our Board drive growth for our foundation, so we can continue to fund important educational and leadership initiatives for hospice and palliative nurses,” said Denise Stahl, MSN, FPCN, Chair of HPNF.Ginger succeeds Len Mafrica, MBA, who has served as interim CEO since the retirement of Sally Welsh, MSN, RN, NEA-BC on March 31, 2019. Sally announced her retirement in October 2018, after serving in the role for seven years.About the EnterpriseThe Hospice and Palliative Nurses Association was established in 1986 and is the national professional organization that represents the specialty of palliative nursing, which includes hospice and palliative nurses, and has over 10,500 members and 50 chapters nationally. The Hospice and Palliative Credentialing Center is the only organization that offers specialty certification to the hospice and palliative nursing team. Over 18,000 healthcare professionals hold HPCC credentials that establish a professional commitment to safe, ethical, and evidence-based care. The Hospice and Palliative Nurses Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides professional development opportunities to qualified members of the hospice and palliative care team. These organizations work together to promote a common mission, to advance expert care in serious illness, and a common vision, to transform the care and culture of serious illness. Visit advancingexpertcare.org to learn more.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.