IPT Global LLC announces the release of SureTec® Version 4

SureTec version 4 provides expanded, fit-for purpose digital pressure testing software tools for the oil and gas industry.

HOUSTON, TX, USA, September 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- IPT Global announces SureTec v4, the latest release of their industry-leading software platform. SureTec v4 is a suite of digital pressure testing software applications that are designed to support a wide array of pressure testing operations across the oil and gas industry.The SureTec v4 platform includes SureTec FLEX™, SureTec ONE™ and SureTec PLUS™, which all feature the same award-winning technology for the digital pressure testing industry. Each product was designed from the ground-up with specific features to meet the unique challenges of the oil and gas industry - both offshore and onshore.The development of the various SureTec applications represents a major step forward in expanding the benefits of these safety and assurance technologies throughout the industry. Alan Sansovich, CEO of IPT Global, strongly understood the need to create specific, fit-for-purpose software. “Our customers truly drove the development of these exciting tools,” Alan stated. “The software is the product of several years of in-house research, development and innovation.”Users of the SureTec v4 platform have access to SureView, our cloud-based tool for archiving and remotely viewing all pressure tests. SureView provides data insights that illustrate the complete picture of pressure testing and supports collaboration between users around the globe.IPT Global is the oil and gas industry leader for digital pressure testing, providing truly innovative technology solutions. Visit our website at www.iptglobal.com/suretec to learn more.



