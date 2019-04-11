Alan Sansovich named as new CEO of IPT Global, LLC

HOUSTON, TX, USA, April 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- IPT Global, LLC, the global leader in digital pressure testing technology, has announced that Alan Sansovich has been named as the new CEO.Alan brings multiple years of experience to IPT Global, serving multiple roles within the company, including Director of Operations and COO. Alan is a former Marine and he holds his MBA from Tulane University.“I am very honored and excited to begin this new chapter at IPT Global,” said Alan. “We want to assure our customers- both new and existing- that the sense of continuity remains for our company and we will continue to deliver incredible technologies and provide the same level of outstanding service and support that IPT is known for.”Founder Mark Franklin will now move into his advisory role as Chairman of the Board. Mark founded IPT as a digital approach to modernizing the century-old method surrounding pressure testing. His vision for a better solution has lead to a safer and more efficient oil and gas industry.IPT Global is the oil and gas industry leader for digital pressure testing, providing truly integrated assurance technology solutions that set the standard for global regulatory bodies. Visit our website at www.iptglobal.com to learn more about how we are leading the in the digital oilfield.



