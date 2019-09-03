Decision Resources, Inc. (DRI) Shines a Light on ERP Software Benefits

Software technology experts release free guide to simplify enterprise resource planning for businesses.

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Decision Resources, Inc. (DRI), a software and technology consulting firm specializing in enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems, is working to modernize ERP for clients while sharing vital information about ERP software with companies and organizations who may still be handling business operations the hard way.DRI’s new guide, “Why an ERP System is Important to Your Business,” is poised to answer top questions about ERP and system impacts on business productivity, efficiency, ROI, and more. The guide also provides critical information for businesses that are or will be deciding if implementing an ERP system could be valuable to their operations.This guide explains what an ERP system is and the benefits of implementation, including automating business processes, intelligent supply chain management, compliance, centralized collaboration, reduced costs, greater security, overall business growth, and much more.DRI helps clients implement appropriate ERP software for their business and evaluates their business processes for best results. An ERP system builds on the work DRI is already offering by providing full-featured business systems for organizations and businesses across various industries. From industrial applications to manufacturers and service-based organizations, all can and will benefit from DRI and their expertise, which has been honed through more than four decades of hands-on IT infrastructure work.This new guide comes at the perfect time for companies that are exploring the growing world of ERP software. The 2018 ComputerWeekly/TechTarget IT Priorities survey shows ERP as one of the biggest priority areas for IT managers investing in packaged business applications, and the numbers are continuously growing. If your company or organization is currently or has ever considered implementing an ERP system, or your staff are running into business operation problems and you need help developing a solution, this guide is for you.“Why an ERP System is Important to Your Business,” is completely free and easily downloadable, so readers can immediately benefit from the company’s expertise, obligation-free. After reading the free guide, if you find you have more questions about how ERP software can improve productivity, business intelligence, and customer relationship management, all in real-time, or want to take advantage of these systems with help from DRI’s experience, the team is on standby and ready to deploy expert assistance.Connect with DRI online via their website , or send an email to info@decision.com, or call a local office directly:Pittsburgh - (412) 562-9660Austin - (512) 343-9600Wichita - (316) 264-0270Chicago - (708) 403-7266DRI’s free guide, “Why an ERP System is Important to Your Business” is available for download online at https://decision.com/ImportanceofERP



