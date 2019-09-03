Join the Conversation on Diversity

Bringing together leading companies for a unique event shaped to tackle the topics of diversity, inclusion and empowerment in the global energy sector.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 3, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- You will hear from key players, decision-makers and experts in the field as they share their views, insights and successes in the areas of diversity, inclusion and empowerment with the aim of highlighting what can be done to progress people and communities within energy companies globally.

The Summit will conclude with the London Networking Reception and is open to all registered attendees.

Enquire now about the Sponsorship & Exhibition packages available that suit a broad range of companies in the upstream sector. This platform will afford you an excellent opportunity to enhance your companies' prominence and visibility to the decision-makers and industry professionals at this prestigious energy industry event in the heart of London.

Confirmed Speakers:

Gwen Parry- Jones, OBE, Chief Executive Office, Magnox

Chi Onwurah, Labour MP for Newcastle upon Tyne Central, Shadow Minister for Industrial Strategy Science & Innovation

Dr Sarah Peers, Deputy President, International Network of Women Engineers and Scientists

Abbie Sampson, Director of External Affairs, Energy UK

Sandy Stash, Executive Vice President - Safety, Operations, Engineering, and External Affairs, Tullow Oil

Lamé Verre, Senior Regional Manager| Treasury

Credit & Collections, Haliburton

Mary Munroe, Geologist and I&D Focal Point for the Geoscience Function, Woodside Energy

Rita Hausken, Leadership Strategist & Coach

Event Highlights:

• Uncover the leading edge on diversity, inclusion and empowerment in energy • Hear from energy companies leading the way in diversity

• High-level C-Suite networking

• Excellent Sponsorship & Exhibition opportunities • Shape the debate on diversity, inclusion and empowerment in the energy sector

• Attend the London Networking Reception

Attendees:

• Energy Company Decision Makers

• Chief Executive Officers

• Heads of Global Capability • Heads of Diversity & Inclusion

• HR Directors • Energy Professionals

Conference fees include participation to the events specified, online presentations post-event, refreshments & luncheons and drinks reception.

Organised by Frontier, delivering exclusive and focused global events, awards and networking platforms for the oil, gas and energy sector.

Contact: Gayle Meikle - info@diversityenergysummit.com

Tel: +44 20 71938224

For more information please visit their website



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.