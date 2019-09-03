Glassbox Announces Availability of Its Digital Experience Orchestration Platform on Salesforce AppExchange

Glassbox customers can now benefit from real-time session replay directly in Salesforce, whilst accessing previously untapped level of insights.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Glassbox today announced it has launched its Digital Experience Orchestration and big data analytics solution on Salesforce AppExchange, empowering customers to revolutionize the way customer service departments handle customer queries and complaints.Built on the Salesforce Platform, Glassbox is currently available on AppExchange at https://appexchange.salesforce.com/appxListingDetail?listingId=a0N3A00000FOzZGUA1 With this first use case being released, customers service agents can benefit from both real-time and historical session replays from web and mobile devices, being able to identify immediately the nature of the queries they receive and how to address them.Comments on the News● “Many of Glassbox key customers are already using Salesforce, so this integration has been one of our key priorities this year as we continue to significantly scale-up the business,” says Yoav Schreiber, COO at Glassbox, “We are working to deploy additional use cases that will significantly help global enterprises manage their digital customers,” he adds.● “Glassbox is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as they power digital transformation for customers by empowering enterprises to handle queries effectively.” said Woodson Martin, GM of Salesforce AppExchange. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to enable our partners to build cutting-edge solutions to drive customer success."About Salesforce AppExchangeSalesforce AppExchange, the world’s leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies to sell, service, market and engage in entirely new ways. With more than 5,000 solutions, 7 million customer installs and 80,000 peer reviews, it is the most comprehensive source of cloud, mobile, social, IoT, analytics and artificial intelligence technologies for businesses.Additional Resources● Like Salesforce on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/salesforce ● Follow Salesforce on Twitter: https://twitter.com/salesforce ● Become a fan of Glassbox: https://www.linkedin.com/company/10491772 ● Follow Glassbox on Twitter: https://twitter.com/GlassboxDigital Salesforce, AppExchange and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.About GlassboxGlassbox empowers organizations to manage and optimize the entire digital lifecycle of their web and mobile customers. By leveraging unparalleled big data, behavioural analytics, session replay, free-text search and application monitoring capabilities, Glassbox enables enterprises to see not only what online and mobile customers are doing but also why they are doing it. Most importantly, Glassbox informs and facilitates action based on those insights that can lead to enhanced customer experience, faster customer disputes resolution, improved regulatory compliance, and agile IT troubleshooting. Glassbox’s solutions are used by medium to very large enterprises across a wide range of verticals, including telecommunications, financial services, insurance, healthcare, travel, hospitality and business services.Learn more at www.glassboxdigital.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.