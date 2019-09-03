The Royal Canadian Air Force to provide exclusive updates on Fixed-Wing Training at Military Flight Training 2019

SMi Reports: Senior representative from the Royal Canadian Air Force will be speaking at the Military Flight Training Conference in London, next month

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The agenda for SMi’s Military Flight Training Conference taking place on the 9TH – 10TH October 2019 in London , features over 15 military and industry expert speakers giving briefings and perspectives on maximising military flight training capabilities for the 21st century from: Austria, Canada, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Hungary, Sweden, UK, and USA.Expert speaker Lieutenant Colonel Erik Rozema-Seaton , Commanding Officer, 426 Transport Training Squadron, Royal Canadian Air Force will be presenting on day-one of the event on ‘The Role of the 426 Transport Training Squadron in Building and Delivering Effective Fixed Wing Training Programmes’.About Lieutenant Colonel Erik Rozema-Seaton: After joining the RCAF as an Air Navigator in 1998, he has flown as an instructor/evaluator on the CC130H and E-3, deploying numerous times around the globe. An experienced staff officer at the Canadian Joint Operations Command, he was also the Deputy Commanding Officer of 426 (T) Sqn, and the Commanding Officer of Canadian Forces Station Alert, having recently assumed command of 426 (T) Sqn on 20 July 2018. Lt Col Rozema-Seaton is also a graduate of the Canadian Joint Command and Staff Program, and holds two master's degrees.Erik Rozema-Seaton’s presentation will cover:• Generating operationally effective air mobility aircrew and technicians to operate in full support of Canadian Forces operations• Contractor cooperation to deliver flexible training delivery• Flight simulator to train pilots in advanced and realistic operational scenarios• Preparing aircrew and support staff for international deployments versatile training facilitiesThe event brochure with the full agenda and speaker line-up is available to download online at http://www.militaryflight-training.com/einpr8 Other Fixed-Wing Training presentations include:Colonel DeAnna Franks, Vice Commandant, 139th Airlift Wing, US Air National Guard will be speaking on ‘Preparing Fixed-Wing Crews for Complicated Airlift and Air-to-Air Refueling Missions’.Mr Martin Scherrer, Head of Flight Operations,Diamond Aircraft Industries GmbH [SPONSOR] will be speaking on ‘DART-550 The Next Level of Versatility’.For those interested in attending the conference next month, registrations will soon be limited. It is advised to book your place at http://www.militaryflight-training.com/einpr8 Military Flight Training 20199th – 10th OctoberLondon, UKSponsors: Diamond Aircraft Industries and LeonardoFor exhibition and sponsorship enquiries, contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or smalick@smi-online.co.ukFor delegate enquiries, contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk---- END ----About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



