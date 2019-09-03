Rewarding L.A. Co-Op Launches Pilot Program to Help Fund Fun for Autism Families
The Co-Op is inviting 25 families to participate in R4G and help generate recruiting proceeds to support The Ed Asner Family Center and enjoy fun family rewards
According to Recruiting for Good and Rewarding LA, Founder Carlos Cymerman, adds "Do you have a brother, sister, or special friend who has a child with Autism? You can participate in Recruiting for Good to make a difference and we'll help your loved ones enjoy fun rewards too."
How Autism Families Enjoy Fun for Good
The pilot program is for 25 families, must join by December 1, 2019 to earn continuous benefits and rewards.
1. Members refer companies that retain Recruiting for Good for search; and members earn 5% of proceeds generated from fulltime placements to fund causes and fun rewards.
2. Recruiting for Good donates $1,000 from the 1st placement made with the referred company to The Ed Asner Family Center.
3. When placements are made thru recruiting services, continued proceeds are shared to fund family fun (activities, classes, and cruise savings).
Carlos Cymerman adds, "When was the last time you took a fun vacation with the family...join our co-op and enjoy cruise savings with Autism on the Seas, a nationally recognized travel agency serving the community since 2007."
About
Recruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals grat jobs they love, since 1998. Companies retain us to find them the best talent in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, and Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales. And generates proceeds for causes www.RecruitingforGood.com
Rewarding LA is a Social Co-Op sponsored by Recruiting for Good to help fund causes. We share 5% of proceeds generated thru recruiting placements with members who successfully participate; by supporting their causes, and rewarding fun for the whole family (benefits, perks, and services). To sign up www.RewardingLA.com
The Ed Asner Family Center’s mission is to promote self-confidence in differently abled individuals and bring balance and wellness to those individuals and their families. Delivering Camp Ed, enrichment programs, and mental health programs. To learn more visit www.edasnerfamilycenter.org
Autism on the Seas, an international organization, has been in collaboration with Royal Caribbean International since 2007 in developing cruise vacation services to accommodate adults and families living with children with Special Needs, including, but not limited to, Autism, Asperger Syndrome, Down Syndrome, Tourette Syndrome, Cerebral Palsy and all Cognitive, Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities. These services quickly expanded to other cruise lines. www.AutismontheSeas.com
