Techne Summit Comes Back Bigger & Louder: Here’s 7 Gigs You Can’t Miss

Techne Summit - The Mediterranean Leading Tech Conference

ALEXANDRIA, EGYPT, EGYPT, September 2, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- This year, we’re spreading our wings! As we launch the 5th Edition of Techne Summit , the sizzling event will be spreading entrepreneurial vibes not for just 3 days, but 5. Aside from the talks, panels and workshops, this year we’re bringing Techne Bytes and Techne Nights, a series of activities engaging businesses and entrepreneurs from across Alexandria, the Mediterranean and beyond, to mingle, network and connect.We’re kick-starting the 2019 on September 28th, featuring some of the world’s most vivacious pioneers, entrepreneurs and investors. But before you get overwhelmed with the thrill of the activities, here’s 7 gigs to note down:1. The Startup Worldcup:There’s a $1 million dollar investment at stake, and pitching session in Silicon Valley for the winner of our flagship competition, the Startup Worldcup.But fear not: there are 6 other startup competitions on the line.Apply to the Startup Worldcup here2. Tracks for Trailblazers:This year, we’re focusing on the next big thing. Gear up to discuss the industries spearheading change in the Mediterranean: FinTech, Healthtech, E-commerce, Retail, Marketing and Media Technology and more. The token economy, the future of money, Prop Tech and Architecture, and the future of cross-border payments are only some of the talks in the lineup.3. Global rock-stars:There’s Media Moguls, Techstars executives, and some of the biggest names in the Middle East’s investment scene. American coach and media powerhouse Lauren Maillian will be firing you up on stage, while Techstars’ VP of Innovation Chris Heivly will be speaking about How to build the fort to start anything. The summit will also feature Walid Mansour, Partner and Chief Investment Officer of MEVP, and Keith Wallace, Managing Partner at Hivos Impact Investments.Check more speakers4. Techne Nights:This is where serious networking meets fun gigs. If you get an Engage Pass, not only will you get access to our newly launched matchmaking tool. But you'll also get access to some of the events happening across the city, where small groups will meet in a bar for two hours, which all then head to a club for a networking party.Get an Engage Pass here5. The Launch of Med-Angels:The first Mediterranean-wide network of Angel Investors is about to launch, and Techne is the place. Gathering multi-country Angel Investment Networks, as well as regional enablers, funds and diaspora investors. The network comprises investors from France, Greece, Tunisia, Morocco, Egypt, Lebanon, Slovenia, Croatia, and several others.Get an investor pass here6. Techne Bytes:We’ve partnered with 15 cafes and restaurants around Alexandria to bring our summit attendees the yummiest treats to fuel their inspiration. With your ticket to the summit, you get different discounts across restaurants and cafes that are valid for 10 days. Check out all the ticket options and reserve your spot.Get your ticket here7. Massive Satellite Events:We’re partnering with over 10 co-working spaces in Egypt to bring a variety of events around the summit, from yoga to cyber-security, to each and every corner of the event. If you get any of the Summit’s Passes, you can access the satellite events. Do you want to host one? Our partnerships never stop!Check out 2018 Aftermovie



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.