Techne Summit 2018 Strikes the Tech World Again… Bigger & Stronger
Last week the Mediterranean city of Alexandria welcomed for the fourth time the yearly international investment & entrepreneurship event “Techne Summit”ALEXANDRIA, EGYPT , October 11, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Last week the Mediterranean city of Alexandria welcomed, for the fourth time, the yearly international investment & entrepreneurship event “Techne Summit 2018” (29-30th September 2018). This year the Summit was back with more than 6,000 attendees, 130 speakers, 80 investors, 230 startups and more than 66 partners all from 25 different countries, bringing together the key players in the tech industry at Bibliotheca Alexandrina.
“We always look at western developed markets for growth. I was recently in Egypt speaking at TechneSummit and there was some impossible energy in the house with over 5000 young people and Startups. There were investors from USA, UK, Middle East, Lebanon all looking at the potential of the market. It is good to see things with a different lens at times.”, said Ritu Marya – Editor In Chief at Entrepreneur APAC and India
SEVEN TRACKS
Techne Summit 2018 maintained structuring the event into different tracks to make it easy for attendees to follow what they’re most interested in. This year’s new tracks where HealthTech, and Real Estate Technology. Other tracks included E-Commerce, FinTech, Marketing and Media Technology, Investment, and Startup Academy.
Cross-cutting all tracks, Microsoft Egypt was the sponsor of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology in several talks and panel discussions along with running a dedicated AI Workshop for startups by Menatallah Abdel Azeem
The HealthTech track - sponsored by AXA, included topics and panels such as “The Application Of AI, AR and VR In Patient Treatment”, “The Future of HealthCare” and a lot more. Speakers in this track included Dr. Ahmed Morsy, Ahmed Elgendi, Choucri Asmar.
The eCommerce track - sponsored by Otlob.com had speakers such as Samer Mansour, Nader Iskander, Emily Renny, Punit Thakker, Ahmed Wadi and so many others. Topics ranged from addressing consumer needs in emerging markets, up to how can artificial intelligence predict your next purchase.
Stages were packed in The Marketing and Media Technology Track (sponsored by The Planet) as prominent influencers and media gurus such as actor "Amr Wahba", TV host Salizon & Vignette " Ingy Abo Elseoud", "Ahmed ElGhandour" founder of "Da7ee7", "Mai Abaza" managing partner at Publicist Inc. And several others including Lauren Maillian CEO of LMB Group, Sherine Abdelmoneim Marketing Director at Unilever, and Ramy Kandil General Manager, Hug Digital.
The Fintech track, had very interesting talks including State of Fintech In The Region by Rita Makhloul. Fintech for Financial Inclusion by Chris Czerwonka. In addition to panel discussions that included Jessica Berlin. Andrew Sekandi, Tilman Süss, also included companies from Beltone Financial, Fawry, EGID, and CIB.
The new Real Estate Track shed the light on the future of smart buildings, smart cities, 3D printed houses, and included speakers as Omar Radwan, Mohamed Dessouki, Hussein Rifai, an d Agamemnon Otero.
The Startup Academy track took startups through a valuable journey of what they need to understand about setting up their businesses, raising funds, understanding markets and consumers, and several other topics that were very useful to the business side of any startup.
The Investment track aimed to promote direct investment by bringing together international investors, angel investor groups, venture capitals (VCs), economic development organizations as well as business accelerators and incubators through capacity building expert talks and panel discussions. The two-day investment program was supported by The Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH, on behalf of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development. Egypt Ventures & Hivos Impact Investments also supported this vital track.
Investors participated and talked during the 2 day track including Ahmed Elalfi, Khaled Ismail, Neveen El Tahri, Tarek Assaad, Keith Wallace, Nicolas Rouhana, Loay El-Shawarby, and Dalia Ibrahim.
To further empower women; Techne, with the support of USAID’s project for Strengthening Entrepreneurship and Enterprise Development (SEED) put together women mentoring sessions and a panel discussion titled “Empowering Women by Empowered Women Entrepreneurs”
SEVEN STAGES
The Summit featured seven different parallel stages throughout the two-day event; three main stages included talks and panel discussions covering all the aforementioned tracks. A fourth & fifth stage for all startup workshops.
A sixth stage was dedicated to office-hours run by IdeaSpace where all the startup mentoring took place, and finally a pitching stage where five different competitions took place.
TECHNE ARENA
A main attraction of Techne Summit are the competitions taking place addressing different pain-points. This year competitions took place on a center stage called “Techne Arena” where startups battled to get to the top!
TIEC held their annual competition where the two winners were Vetwork and Aquatika. The Fintech competition powered by Mint by EgBank announced their winners to be Noqood and Ordera. The HealthTec competition powered by AXA had a very strong battle on the arena and the final verdict was for Grow and Instadiet. Trip to Stockholm competition powered by the Swedish Embassy and Institute declared their winners to be Chefaa and Makanak Car Care. And finally GIZ and Techne competition, where the winners were Epic VR and Social Buildingz
As a breather between different battels on the Arena, musical breaks took place on stage, which were all powered by the event’s official Music partner Anghami. And to ease the heat and humidity the Red Bull wings team ensured all participants got their wings.
THREE PITCH EVENTS
TS18 included three pitch events;
AMIDEAST Egypt and Citi Foundation partnered hosted their pitch event for the Youth Entrepreneurship Program. Uber also teamed up again with Techne Summit to bring entrepreneurs and investors to the Alexandrian Corniche in an #Uber7antoor. While Alex Angels held their Q3 pitch event during Techne Summit.
TS2018 was held under the auspices of Ministry of Investment and International Cooperation and also The Ministry of CIT, ITIDA, FEDCOC, DETGD. Other Techne Summit 2018 sponsors included StartEgypt by Flat6Labs, Innoventures, Fekretak Sherketak, and Uber.
Official media partners were StartupScene, ArabNet, Magnitt, The next Silicon Valley, TEN TV, Alghad TV, Daily News Egypt, Menabytes, Startups Galaxy, Rowad ElAmaal, and Wamda.
Forbes Middle East was the official magazine partner and Entrepreneur APAC was the digital media partner for Techne Summit 2018
